How To Add Instagram Feed To Shopify and 7 Stunning Instafeeds to Learn From

Integrating an Instagram feed into your Shopify store elevates your design, increases visitors' time on your website, and strengthens social proof. If you have no coding background, there are only two ways to place an Instagram feed on the page: using the Instagram embed code or a dedicated Shopify app. While using the Instagram embed code is relatively simple, this approach has limitations, allowing you to embed only one post at a time and providing no further customization options. Here’s how it looks: Instead, we’ll show you how to embed the Instagram feed on your store using the free GSC Instagram Feed app for Shopify. It allows you to add all your Instagram posts and reels at once and lets you customize their appearance, so your feed seamlessly blends with your store’s design. This is what it looks like:

How to add your Instagram feed to Shopify for free We’ll now walk you through the process of adding an Instafeed to your Shopify store using the GSC Instagram Feed app. Before we start, go ahead and install the GSC Instagram Feed app on your store. Once that is done, open the app and connect your Instagram business account. ❗ Note that, due to the recent Meta API restrictions, you can only connect business Instagram accounts to the app. Learn how to switch to the business Instagram account for free. Hit +Create widget and start customizing your Instafeed. In the General tab, adjust the following widget’s settings: Update frequency for posts and reels

Widget's width on the page

Mobile breakpoint Step 2. Adjust appearance & components In the Content tab, adjust the overall widget’s appearance: select a layout, set up a background, change corners and spacing. The widget has two layout types for desktop: Carousel and Grid , each with its own settings. Switch between layouts to see what you can change. To customize the mobile layout, hit the relevant device icon . Choose whether to use the Auto layout with predefined settings for the best look on mobile devices, or switch to Custom mode to reveal the list of settings for manual adjustment. After you’re through with the overall widget layout, enter your text for widget components: the title, the description, and the CTA button text. Then, adjust the font weight, case, size, and color. You can change the order of components by dragging them up and down in the list, and hide those you don’t want to display in your widget. For the Posts component, decide whether to show only Posts, Reels, or All media from your Instagram account. Then customize the look of the media cards and decide whether you want to display any other elements on them, such as description, number of likes, or comments. Here, you can also make the posts clickable and decide what happens when a store visitor clicks on them. Choose whether to open an interactive popup, redirect people to the original post on Instagram, or do nothing. If you choose to display a Popup on click, there will appear an extra tab for further customization. Go to this tab and define what elements to display on the popup. Step 3. Display the feed widget in your theme First, activate the app in your theme. Open the theme editor and go to the App embeds section. Find GSC Instagram Feed in the list of apps and hit the toggle button to activate it. Then, find the page where you want to place your Instafeed. Add an app section and find GSC Instagram Feed among the available apps. Paste the Instafeed widget ID in the dedicated field and your feed will appear in place. To complete the setup of your Shopify Instagram feed, save the changes in the theme editor. 📌 Explore the GSC app resources for more detailed instructions on how to add Instagram feed widgets to your theme. 7 Instagram feed examples to spark ideas To help you find inspiration, we’ve curated a list of 7 successful Shopify stores using GSC Instagram Feed on their homepage. 1. Hydur – a premium scenting brand with exquisite aromas Hydur is a Shopify Plus store, specializing in premium diffusers and high-quality scenting oils. Their commitment to delivering top-tier products is reflected in the strict and edgy store design. Every element of their branding exudes professionalism, which extends to their Instagram feed.

Designed to feel perfectly integrated, this Instafeed widget feels like a native element of the store, maintaining the same sharp black-and-white look with clean lines that define the brand’s identity. The feed content highlights product unboxing videos, top-selling items, new arrivals, and exclusive offers, keeping visitors engaged and informed. By aligning premium visuals with valuable content, Hydur has turned their Instagram feed into an effective marketing tool. 2. Reverie – hat label inspired by the love for nature Reverie Hats is a Lithuanian brand founded by a travel enthusiast, with the hat designs influenced by the earthy tones of nature. Their commitment to thoughtful design extends beyond their products to the seamless integration of an Instafeed into their Shopify store.

Reverie’s Instagram feed reflects the brand’s style, blending demure and mindful design with interactive social content. The grid layout keeps the feed dynamic and engaging, ensuring that all media fits neatly on one screen — no scrolling needed. The vertical cards and sharp edges add sophistication, supporting the boutique’s polished identity. This Instafeed offers visitors an enticing brand experience that reflects the essence of their collections. 3. Utopiq – eco-responsible fashion brand Another brand leveraging social media to connect with its audience is Utopiq, a fashion label dedicated to sustainability through selling upcycled clothing. Their store is infused with cheerful and creative energy, and their homepage Instagram feed is no exception.

The feed showcases a vibrant mix of videos featuring happy customers, behind-the-scenes apparel design, and glimpses into the upcycling process, offering an authentic look at the brand’s values. The widget’s sleek monochrome design allows the content to take center stage. At the same time, playful emoji accents add a subtle touch of fun and personality. This Instagram feed strengthens the brand’s bond with customers, making sustainability feel both stylish and approachable. 4. Lauren Matthews Home – ethical homeware and lifestyle store Lauren Matthews Home is a small business dedicated to unique, handcrafted homeware. Their website reflects their brand identity with a minimalist, pastel-toned design that feels both cozy and professional. Every element is thoughtfully selected to create a sense of warmth and trust, and their Instagram feed seamlessly follows suit, maintaining a soft and elegant look.

The square cards with rounded corners in their Instafeed widget delicately blend with the overall design, making the feed feel like a natural extension of the store. The grid layout effectively displays multiple pieces of content at once, allowing visitors to take in the brand’s story, product highlights, and special offers without having to scroll. A notable feature of the widget is the ability to open an interactive popup by clicking on any post. This small, yet valuable enhancement allows visitors to view a zoomed-in gallery, offering a closer look at the details within each post. This extra layer of interactivity encourages deeper engagement, helping customers learn more about the brand’s values. 5. Infinite Cables – a consistently growing cable distributor & manufacturer Infinite Cables, an expanding Shopify Plus store, specializes in manufacturing and selling a wide range of cables and connectivity products. Their app implementation is a perfect example of how an Instagram feed widget can enhance the store design while flawlessly blending with the overall aesthetic.

The widget’s dark background contrasts sharply with the store’s clean color scheme, ensuring that bright text and buttons stand out while maintaining a polished, cohesive look. The feed itself is a perfect mix of static and dynamic content — product specification posts provide essential details, while videos showcase installation tutorials and products in action, making the shopping experience more immersive. 6. Alto – a multi-brand store for premium quality sneakers Alto is a French boutique dedicated to high-quality sneakers from premium brands. They offer an extensive catalog that guarantees something for every sneaker enthusiast. Their concise minimalist design reflects their dedication to premium footwear, and their Instagram feed enhances the appeal.

Their feed widget uses colors and layouts that make it feel like a native part of the page and instantly draw attention to the content. The autoplay carousel keeps posts cycling effortlessly, creating a dynamic and hands-free browsing experience. Meanwhile, the vertical cards add a touch of TikTok-inspired energy, making the visuals feel fresh and modern. 7. Contrario – a lifestyle brand with a twist of darkness Contrario is a fashion brand that goes beyond clothing — it makes a bold statement and forges a strong emotional connection with its customers. Their aesthetic is edgy, dark, and unapologetic, and their Instagram feed plays a key role in bringing this vision to life. Unlike most brands that place their Instafeed in a single spot, Contrario takes a unique approach by featuring it twice on their homepage, ensuring visitors are fully immersed in their visual storytelling.

The first Instagram widget is a striking slider with large vertical cards, positioned among the product collections. This format allows customers to take in every detail of their carefully curated collages and elaborate outfits, making the brand’s artistic direction impossible to miss. Here, the key highlights of their feed are front and center, ensuring that visitors get a strong first impression of Contrario’s identity and style. At the bottom of the homepage, a second widget displays a neat grid of square cards, showcasing the full Instagram feed in one glance. This layout makes it easy for visitors to explore more content and follow the brand on Instagram. Both Contrario’s widgets stand out with a subtly contrasting background that makes them pop against the main store design, while signature purple buttons tie them into the brand’s aesthetic. Create a beautiful Instafeed for your store Embedding an Instagram feed on your Shopify store is a strategic move that builds trust, and drives sales. Beyond customer engagement, it streamlines product discovery and boosts brand awareness. Whether through a grid layout or an autoplay carousel, you can connect your social media with your store, making it easier for customers to explore and purchase. With tools like the GSC Instagram Feed app, setting up your feed is effortless, allowing you to focus on growing your brand. Now that you know how to add an Instagram feed to your Shopify store, it’s time to take action — integrate your feed and turn your Instagram presence into a powerful sales tool.

