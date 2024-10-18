8 Inspiring Shopify Countdown Timers & How to Add Yours

Of all urgency tactics used in ecommerce, countdown timers are the most efficient ones. They emphasize the limited time for promotions like flash sales or discounts, prompting faster purchasing decisions and reducing cart abandonment. Beyond urgency, timers can also build excitement for upcoming events, such as a new store opening or product launch. But once you have decided you need a countdown timer in your store, where exactly do you place it? In this guide, we’ll review 8 well-designed countdown timers from Shopify stores, strategically placed on key pages. Then, we’ll walk you through how to add a countdown timer to your store using a free Shopify app called GSC Countdown Timer. Here is a sneak peek:

Ready to get inspired by gorgeous countdown timers? Then dive right in.

8 Сountdown timer examples to replicate in your store 1. Wildcoat — Homepage countdown timer banner The first countdown timer is from Wildcoat, a snowboard coat brand. A timer counting days to the price increase is featured right on the store homepage: The timer lets customers know how much time they have left to get the products at the current price, and this is a great tactic for two reasons: Those who were considering or postponing the purchase get a nudge to buy it now; It makes it easier for customers to accept the new pricing since they were informed about it in advance and were given a chance to buy before the price change. The timer uses the same color palette as the store so it perfectly blends in, as if it were a native website element. Also, the bright-colored pattern of the background makes the countdown timer impossible to miss as you scroll down the homepage. Overall, the timer is effective, trendy, and on-brand. 2. Desolve — Coming-soon homepage countdown The next example is a coming-soon countdown timer by Desolve, a sports clothing brand:

This timer banner is also placed on the store homepage, but in this case, it builds anticipation for the launch of a new product. The button leads to a signup form where customers can subscribe to receive email notifications about the launch. This move promotes engagement and allows for building an email list at the same time. The design of the timer is minimalistic; it complements the store’s design, and the choice of a video for the background makes the banner dynamic and attention-grabbing. 3. Tourister — Shopping cart countdown timer bar Tourister displays an eye-catching countdown timer bar on their cart page, among other pages: This timer bar creates hype for an upcoming giveaway, so the button on the bar leads to the giveaway rules. By consistently displaying the timer across various store pages, Tourister maximizes visibility, ensuring that both loyal customers and casual passers-by are aware of the event. The bright neon colors stand out while beautifully matching the store’s design and modern color palette. This is an example of a countdown timer bar being a powerful tool that can potentially transform casual visitors into eager participants. 4. St. Loe — Shopify countdown timer on password page Next is the countdown timer banner displayed on St. Loe’s password page:

This large countdown timer banner promotes the upcoming store opening. The button text invites visitors to sign up via the email form below to be notified when the store goes live. This way, the countdown timer builds hype and the store’s email list at the same time. The choice of a background image with a soft color palette combined with the minimalistic white font makes for a simple and elegant look. This countdown timer banner is a great alternative to displaying an empty password page. 5. Nibbi Clothing — Product page countdown timer Nibbi Clothing displays a small countdown timer banner on its product page: The timer counts down to the launch of a new product collection, and the button on it leads to the collection page where you can see a preview of the products. It’s a clever solution to promote products customers may be interested in based on the product they are viewing in the store. The timer is compact and discreet yet noticeable due to the contrasting color chosen for its background, which is also coordinated with the color palette of the product page. 6. PositiviTees — Sitewide Shopify countdown timer bar The next example is a countdown timer bar from PositiviTees, a t-shirt brand. The bar promotes a limited-time deal for first-time buyers. Instead of leading to a sales page, as it typically happens with such promos, PositiviTees provides the discount code directly on the bar. This makes it easier for customers to take advantage of the discount, as they can simply copy the code and use it at checkout right away. While the design and color scheme are simple, they perfectly suit the store, as the countdown timer bar even uses the same font as the theme. 7. Festifice — Halloween-themed countdown timer banner Festifice is getting ready for Halloween and displays this themed countdown timer banner on its homepage: This playful Halloween-themed timer lets customers know there is a seasonal promo, and it’ll end after Halloween. By clearly displaying the sale's deadline, it effectively creates urgency, encouraging customers to act before time runs out. The button leads to the Halloween collection page where customers can find the items on sale. The timer is also a transparent way to communicate the exact duration of the offer, which helps build excitement and trust. This strategy not only grabs customers' attention but also drives conversions by motivating quick decision-making. All while enhancing the festive, spooky shopping experience. The color palette perfectly complements the store’s spooky aesthetic, and the timer banner is seamlessly integrated into the webpage. 8. Nerdy Ink — Halloween-themed countdown timer bar The last example on our list is from Nerdy Ink, a book and themed clothing store. This is also a Halloween-themed countdown timer, but this time in the form of a bar: The bar builds anticipation for the upcoming collection launch and at the same time creates a sense of urgency, as the products will be available for a very limited amount of time. The countdown timer bar is strategically positioned at the bottom of the screen, an unconventional yet highly effective choice that grabs attention, especially as visitors scroll down the page. Its unique placement ensures it remains noticeable without disrupting the browsing experience, making it a standout element on the page. The Halloween-themed color palette matches the image banner on the home page, the cherry on top of this masterfully designed countdown timer bar. That concludes our list of inspiring examples. In the next paragraph, you’ll learn how to create a similar timer for your Shopify store. How to add a Shopify countdown timer for free How to add a Shopify countdown timer for free

We’ll now walk you through the process of adding a countdown timer banner to your Shopify store using the GSC Countdown Timer app. If you haven’t done it yet, go ahead and install the GSC countdown timer app on your store. Once that is done, click the +Create widget button in the top right corner and choose the type of countdown timer you want to add to your store: small timer widget, large timer widget, or timer bar. For this example, we’ll use a large countdown timer widget that we’ll display on the homepage of our store. Step 1. Adjust content & appearance First, choose a preset from the General tab of the settings menu: The preset will serve as a base for your timer. Next, scroll down the General tab and set three fonts for your timer. You’ll then be able to apply them to different text elements in the timer. ❗ Note that if you choose to apply your theme’s font, you won’t see it in the preview of the countdown timer app. You’ll be able to see the theme font applied to the timer in the theme editor, theme preview, or on your live store. Next, move on to the Content tab. Enter your text for each timer component: Apply one of the three fonts you have selected in the General tab to each text element. Proceed to adjust the font weight, size, spacing, and color of the text elements. From the Timer section of the Content tab, choose a layout for your timer and adjust the width, digit, and label settings. If you want your customers to visit a specific page (sale, collection, product page), don’t forget to set up the button with the right link: Adjust the overall content layout, width, and spacing: Make sure to adjust the settings of the mobile version as well, and regularly check what the mobile view looks like as you apply changes: From the Background section, upload an image for the background of your countdown timer: You can use a solid color instead of an image if it suits your store’s design better. Once you’re satisfied with the content and design, move on to the timer settings. Step 2. Set up the timer In the Timer tab, you can choose between two types of timers: A fixed-date timer , which counts down to a date and time of your choosing

, which counts down to a date and time of your choosing An evergreen timer, which starts when a visitor lands on the page and first sees the timer, and counts down the amount of time you set. For this timer, we’ll choose the fixed-date mode. Set the date and time and choose what happens when the timer ends: If you choose ‘Do nothing’, the timer will stay on the page even after it’s expired. If you choose ‘Hide timer’, the timer will disappear from the page once it expires. When you’re done setting up the timer, save the changes and copy the timer ID. You’ll need the ID to display the timer on your store: Step 3. Display the timer Open the theme editor and find the page where you want to add the timer banner. In this case, it’s the homepage. Add an app section where you want the timer to appear, and find GSC Countdown Timer among the available apps: Paste the ID of the timer in the dedicated field and your timer widget will appear in place Save the changes in the theme editor, and the setup of your Shopify countdown timer is complete. 📌 Explore the GSC app resources for more detailed instructions on how to add timer widgets and timer bars to your theme.

Use countdown timers beyond limited-time sales and watch your conversion rates soar When used thoughtfully, countdown timers can help you drive engagement, instill urgency, and boost sales in your Shopify store. The key to success is in proper placement: you want to position them where they grab attention without disrupting the shopping experience. Experiment with colors and designs to ensure your timers stand out and align with your brand's aesthetic. By doing so, you create a better customer journey and guide customers toward quicker decisions. Beyond flash sales and holiday promotions, Shopify countdown timers offer endless possibilities. Use them to generate excitement for store openings or product launches, create urgency for limited-edition items or collections, or notify customers of upcoming price increases. They’re also perfect for driving engagement in giveaways and other interactive events. With so many opportunities, now is the perfect time to add a countdown timer to your Shopify store and start seeing results.

