This is How Your Favorite Businesses Use Website Popups to Grow (and You Can, Too!)

When exactly they appear I mean, yes, some popups are annoying, obnoxious, ugly experience interrupters. But that’s because they have been set up the wrong way. For instance, take a look at this stunning popup on the Nike website: Would anyone ever call it obnoxious or annoying? I thought as much. The Nike popup looks elegant and delivers value (discounts auto-applied at checkout, yay!). And it surely doesn’t interrupt the experience either. If anything – it’s an integral part of it. There are thousands of big, well-known companies successfully using website popups to collect emails, announce sales, and display calls to action. Take The New York Times, Adidas, The Guardian, Century 21, or Slack as an example – and the list can go on and on! So, why not learn from the best and apply their approach to grow your business? You probably think you need a developer or these large companies’ budgets for adding a professional-looking popup to your website. Well, that’s not true. In this blog post, we’ll show you 15 examples of website popups used by some of the most well-known businesses in various niches. We’ll also break it down to you why each popup is so effective. The best part? We’ll show you exactly how to recreate them on your website within minutes using Getsitecontrol.

The popup has the same color theme and the same font as the rest of The NYT Store. It appears as an integral, credible part of the website.

You aren’t just offered to subscribe to new offers, you also get a 10% discount for your first order if you join the list.

It's always unclear whether website popups should appear at once or after a visitor spends some time on a page. In this case, displaying the form instantly is certainly better than after a potential customer makes a purchase, isn't it? We've followed The New York Times' creative spirit to build a similar subscription form.

The live preview template will be added directly to your Getsitecontrol dashboard. From there, you’ll be able to tweak the details like the discount percentage, the headline, and the color theme to make it a perfect match for your website. Then, you’ll be able to use the Targeting settings to specify the page where you want the popup to appear. 2. Century 21 – unlock $25 OFF or pay full price Century 21, the off-price fashion retail giant went online a few years ago and has also stepped into the email list building game. Check out the popup displayed a few seconds after you arrive at their website. Here is what’s great about this website popup: Email format microcopy

Century 21 chose to specify what an email address should look like to make sure customers get it right. Knowing that their audience is very broad and includes people who aren’t necessarily tech-savvy, this is a great decision.

Negative opt-out button

Sure, you don’t have to sign up if you don’t want to. But that means you’re willing to pay the full price, right? The opt-out button is a tiny detail that makes you think twice before declining the offer.

Smart choice of colors

Notice, not only do the colors of this popup correlate with the website’s theme, but the “Continue” button is also emphasized with red. Meanwhile the opt-out button just blends with the background. If you like this website popup, recreating it is as easy as 1-2-3. Just click on the template below and follow the instructions.

Once you get to the dashboard, go through the Content settings to adjust the copy and the color theme if you need to. Following the example of Century 21, you may also want to add your logo to the top. 3. Marie Claire – the FOMO effect in action If you think negative opt-out buttons may work for online stores only, think again. When you’re offering high-quality content via email, you might as well remind people about the consequences of not subscribing. Just look at how the Marie Claire magazine uses the FOMO effect on their opt-out button. Here is what we like about this website popup: The negative opt-out button

Apart from the FOMO effect, notice how Marie Claire turned the opt-out button into a self-love statement.

The email signup CTA copy

There are so many incentivizing calls to action you can place on the signup button instead of just “Subscribe”. “Show me what’s in!” is one of them.

The choice of an image

And in this case, it’s not just any image. It’s a photo of Saoirse Ronan, a talented actress most readers will surely recognize. Why is the image so important here? Having a visual that correlates with your subscribers’ expectations is crucial for increasing the email signup rate. Because they aren’t just subscribing to some hair trends. They’re subscribing to receive the recipe for looking like a Hollywood star on the red carpet. The Getsitecontrol popup builder has a template that will help you easily recreate the example above. Check it out below.

Once you add it to your dashboard, you’ll be able to easily replace the image with your visual or choose an alternative picture from the gallery. 4. Adidas – get 15% OFF in exchange for email subscription Adidas offers a 15% discount for new subscribers with a popup that appears after you spend some time on their website. Now, here is what’s especially great about the Adidas website popup: The microcopy at the bottom To alleviate the fear of being spammed with irrelevant emails, Adidas specified exactly what you’re subscribing for.

The age confirmation checkbox Following the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), each subscriber is required to confirm that they’re over 13 y.o. This checkbox could also be used for collecting explicit consent to receive marketing emails.

Gender-based segmentation Based on your response, Adidas will later apply segmentation rules to send you the most relevant content. However, it’s also smart to set this field as optional given how many gender-neutral items Adidas produces.

Subscription confirmation Once you sign up, you see a so-called “submission success message” telling you what to expect. An alternative option here would be to display the discount code for people to copy and paste at checkout. This way, they would be able to continue shopping without leaving the store to open their email. 5. Ahrefs – don’t miss the next article Let’s move on to the world of IT. Ahrefs, a well-known developer of SEO software uses this cute slide-in to suggest subscribing to their newsletter once you reach the end of a blog post. Here is what’s so great about it: A different format

Unlike modal popups, slide-ins are less obtrusive yet catchy enough to get noticed. They can be a perfect choice for content projects where you want to keep the reading experience as smooth as possible.

On-page behavior trigger

The form only appears when you reach the end of a blog post. It’s the perfect moment to suggest subscribing because the engagement level is high.

The FOMO principle

If you made it to the end of one of Ahref’s longreads, chances are high that you enjoyed it. And you don’t want to miss another great piece like this one. Want to add a similar slide-in to your website? Recreating this subscription form is easy. We’ve built a similar right-hand side slide-in , so you could quickly install it to your website.

Click on the widget to see it in action and follow the instructions. Once ready, use the Targeting settings to select specific pages on your website where you want the slide-in to appear as well as the conditions for when it should appear. Product Hunt is one of the largest online communities where amazing tech products are launched every day. Those who have no time to go and check the website daily can get roundups of the most important updates via email subscription. To increase the number of subscriptions, Product Hunt features a floating email signup bar at the bottom of the page. Here is what’s great about this subscription form: Minimal distraction

Floating bars are the least obtrusive of all website popups. They stay at the top or bottom of a webpage while you’re scrolling the content and patiently wait until you’re ready to subscribe.

Newsletter frequency

The copy tells you exactly how often you’ll be receiving emails from Product Hunt.

Authentic design

The emoji and the button color are the signature elements of Product Hunt. It’s a great decision to use them in the form. Want a floating email signup bar of your own? You can add a similar widget to your website and display it sitewide or on specific pages. Use the ready-made template below to start.

The template’s copy and design are quite versatile, so feel free to use it on your website right as it is. Time to move on to the next category! The second big reason companies use website popups is to encourage visitors to grab a discount, check out a new blog post, participate in a giveaway – in other words, take action. Let’s see how real-life businesses are doing it. 1. Century 21 – grab a discount before you go If you start browsing the Century 21 online store, you need to have an immense amount of willpower and resist the urge to grab special offers that are waiting for you at every corner. First, they’re asking you to subscribe in exchange for a $25 OFF coupon. And then, if you’re trying to leave without making a purchase, you see this website popup: If you hit the “Yes, Please!” button, the coupon code is displayed right on the popup. You can copy the code and paste it at checkout. Simple. Effective. Here is why the exit-intent approach works so well: Attention guaranteed

There is just no way to miss a discount offer that pops up in front of your eyes when you’re navigating to exit.

Last resort

Exit-intent popups practically give you that unique chance to convert people who were about to leave. Sure, not every abandoning visitor will respond. But some of them will – and every effort counts, right? Check out the template below. It’s already set-up to appear right when your visitors start navigating to exit the page.

Place it to your website within a few clicks, then go to the Targeting settings to specify the page where it’s supposed to pop up. For instance, you may want to place it on product pages, category pages, or even at checkout to prevent shopping cart abandonment. Skillshare – referral program promo Skillshare, an online learning platform, is running a referral program allowing you to earn free months of classes by inviting friends. Notice the floating bar they’ve placed at the top of every page. What Skillshare did right here: Contrasting color

Skillshare chose white because it attracts attention given the dark blue website color theme.

Just enough details

Despite the lack of space, the copy provides sufficient information for you to decide whether you are interested or not.

Clear CTA button

The “Invite friends” button sets clear expectations. It takes you to the dedicated page where you can learn the details and get your referral link. If your project is focused on content, you may use popups for promoting the latest piece on the blog, important updates on selected topics, or just relevant materials. For example, this is how The New York Times were driving their readers’ attention to live updates on the COVID-19 outbreak. Call-to-action bars at the bottom of a webpage are used by various media outlets for various purposes. Just check out our next example featuring a similarly looking popup. 10. The Guardian – support the Guardian today Unlike The New York Times, The Guardian chose to keep all their materials in open access, while the readers can participate in funding the newspaper in a form of donations. See how they communicate this message using a popup at the bottom of the page. When you want to put emphasis on the message, clearly, these sticky bars are perfect attention grabbers. Check out the template below if you’d like to add one to your website.

Once you add it to the Getsitecontrol dashboard, go to the Content tab and open the button settings to place the link to the desired page. The last category of website popups is aimed at informing visitors rather than encouraging them to take action. If you want to keep your audience up to date with the news and current terms, website popups are just perfect. You can use them to spread the word about the business operation changes, current offers, or new policies – like the cookie consent policy, for example. Let’s have a look at how Reebok, Tiffany, Nespresso, Intercom, and Slack handle that type of communication. 11. Reebok – sitewide sale announcement To ensure everyone who lands on their website is informed about the sitewide sale, Reebok have placed a floating announcement bar at the top of a webpage. This announcement doesn’t require any action from the website visitor. You can think about it as a nice surprise and the incentive to continue browsing the store. 12. Tiffany & Co. – complimentary service reminder Here is how Tiffany & Co. informs the online store visitors that shipping and returns are free for all orders. They are using a signature Tiffany blue floating bar at the top of a webpage. If you have the color codes for your website theme, you can use them in the popup Appearance / CSS settings to create a perfectly matching announcement bar, just like the Tiffany’s. 13. Nespresso – possible delivery delay announcement The last floating bar example belongs to the Nespresso website. They’re giving online customers a heads up by notifying them about the delayed delivery. Again, you may have noticed that the color for the floating bar hasn’t been chosen randomly – it makes a perfect match with the “Search” button below. For reaching your audience with a brief but important message, floating bars are great. To add one to your website, just make a click on the template below and then edit the copy.

Feel free to change the color to the one that might look better on your website. The color theme is available in the Appearance tab of the Getsitecontrol dashboard. 14. Slack – cookie consent banner The last two examples on our list are cookie banners. As you probably know, starting 2018, every website receiving visitors from the EU needs to obtain their informed consent to use cookies that track user data. This is what the cookie message on the Slack website looks like. Slack chose to use a right-hand side slide-in that links to the cookie consent policy and closes upon click. If you want to place a similar one, use the template below.

