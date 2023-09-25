Aurora Brings Lookbook, Age Verifier, and New Layout

Aurora 2.2 is out, and it brings two long-awaited features: Lookbook and Age verification popup. But that’s not all! Let's explore the updates and take a sneak peek at what’s coming next. Lookbook Imagine a shopping experience where your customers can effortlessly visualize how different products complement each other. Aurora's new Lookbook feature makes this a reality.

Whether you're selling fashion, accessories, or home decor, lookbooks can redefine the shopping experience for your customers. At the same time, the new feature can help you cross-sell products more efficiently and increase your AOV – so it’s a win-win. 💡 Enable pins on the featured image to make lookbook interactive. New flexible layouts With the release of version 2.2, we've expanded Aurora's flexibility by introducing support for grid, carousel, and slideshow layouts in most sections of the theme, including: Gallery,

Collage,

Recently viewed,

Featured collection,

Blog posts,

And others. You now have the freedom to choose different views for both desktop and mobile devices and ensure your online store looks unique. If your online store contains age-restricted content, it’s crucial that you require your website visitors to confirm their age before entering. Aurora's age verification popup does exactly that.

This modal popup blurs the storefront and blocks access for visitors until they explicitly confirm their age – which is something you can change depending on the market and its requirements. Age verifiers allow you to demonstrate your commitment to being a responsible business owner and ensure that your store policies align with the law. Age verification is just the beginning of Aurora’s popup arsenal. In the next version, we’ll introduce more valuable popups for your store. This is what you can expect: Cookie popup : Gain customer consent for data collection and comply with data privacy regulations – without relying on additional apps.

: Gain customer consent for data collection and comply with data privacy regulations – without relying on additional apps. Email signup and Promo popups : Boost sales and product visibility, offer irresistible discounts, and get more email subscribers faster.

and : Boost sales and product visibility, offer irresistible discounts, and get more email subscribers faster. Countdown popups: Create a sense of urgency that encourages visitors to make a purchase before time runs out. Ready to test the new features? Then update your theme version today. If you have any questions or suggestions to add to our roadmap, let us know on Slack.

You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Aurora updates section.