Aurora Brings Lookbook, Age Verifier, and New Layout

Aurora Brings Lookbook, Age Verifier, and New Layout
Source: https://getsitecontrol.com/blog/aurora-theme-2-2/
Ann Ashen Ann Ashen Sep 25, 2023 —  2 min read
Join 5K subscribers

Aurora 2.2 is out, and it brings two long-awaited features: Lookbook and Age verification popup.

But that’s not all!

Let's explore the updates and take a sneak peek at what’s coming next.

Lookbook

Imagine a shopping experience where your customers can effortlessly visualize how different products complement each other. Aurora's new Lookbook feature makes this a reality.

Whether you're selling fashion, accessories, or home decor, lookbooks can redefine the shopping experience for your customers. At the same time, the new feature can help you cross-sell products more efficiently and increase your AOV – so it’s a win-win.

💡 Enable pins on the featured image to make lookbook interactive.

New flexible layouts

With the release of version 2.2, we've expanded Aurora's flexibility by introducing support for grid, carousel, and slideshow layouts in most sections of the theme, including:

  • Gallery,
  • Collage,
  • Recently viewed,
  • Featured collection,
  • Blog posts,
  • And others.

You now have the freedom to choose different views for both desktop and mobile devices and ensure your online store looks unique.

Age verification popup

If your online store contains age-restricted content, it’s crucial that you require your website visitors to confirm their age before entering.

Aurora's age verification popup does exactly that.

This modal popup blurs the storefront and blocks access for visitors until they explicitly confirm their age – which is something you can change depending on the market and its requirements. Age verifiers allow you to demonstrate your commitment to being a responsible business owner and ensure that your store policies align with the law.

More popups coming soon

Age verification is just the beginning of Aurora’s popup arsenal. In the next version, we’ll introduce more valuable popups for your store.

Aurora theme’s built-in popups

This is what you can expect:

  • Cookie popup: Gain customer consent for data collection and comply with data privacy regulations – without relying on additional apps.
  • Email signup and Promo popups: Boost sales and product visibility, offer irresistible discounts, and get more email subscribers faster.
  • Countdown popups: Create a sense of urgency that encourages visitors to make a purchase before time runs out.

Ready to test the new features? Then update your theme version today. If you have any questions or suggestions to add to our roadmap, let us know on Slack.

You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Aurora updates section.

Get the print version

Download a PDF version of our blog post for easier offline reading and sharing with coworkers.

Download PDF

Try Aurora theme for free

The easiest way to create a stunning online store.

Install now

Top stories

  1. The Ultimate Collection of Holiday Website Banners for Ecommerce →
  2. It’s Time to Send Your First Email Broadcast →
  3. 12 Order Bump Examples to Inspire You to Create Your Own →
  4. How to Use Email Marketing for Fashion Brands (30+ Email Ideas) →
Aurora updates

Aurora 2.0 Brings Countdown Timers, Hotspots, In-Cart Promos, and More

Ann Ashen Ann Ashen Aug 24, 2023 —  3 min read

The Aurora Theme community continues to grow, and our roadmap is bursting with new features.

We're excited to announce that many of these highly anticipated features are now part of Aurora 2.0.

The new blocks and sections are designed to instill urgency, amplify sales, and streamline your cross-selling efforts.

Let's walk through the updates, one by one.

⚡️ Read more — 3 min
Aurora updates

Meet Advanced and Multiple-Option Swatches for Your Shopify Store

Ann Ashen Ann Ashen Jun 23, 2023 —  3 min read

It’s been a month since we released Aurora theme, and we're thrilled to present its first major update – version 1.5.0.

The highlight of this update lies in the groundbreaking color swatches.

Let us show you why it’s so exciting.

⚡️ Read more — 3 min
Aurora updates

Introducing Aurora: New Shopify Theme for Merchants Seeking Elegance and Versatility

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz May 11, 2023 —  5 min read

Exciting news!

Last week we released Aurora, our Shopify theme, and you are among the first to hear about it.

Aurora is designed for small and high-volume store owners seeking a balance of elegance and versatility. Due to a vast selection of customizable blocks and sections, it will help you create a truly unique, distinctive style for any online store.

In this post, we’ll take a quick walkthrough of Aurora’s styles, key features, and upcoming updates.

Let’s get started!

⚡️ Read more — 5 min