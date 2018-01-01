Easy installation

GetSiteControl widgets are very easy to install on any BigCommerce website. All you need to do is add a snippet of code to the code of your store. If you haven't installed a third-party script on BigCommerce before, don't worry! We have prepared step-by-step instructions to walk you through the initial setup. After you have added the script, no more coding will ever be needed!

You will be able to create and edit widgets, turn them on and off with a click of a button right from your GetSiteControl dashboard.