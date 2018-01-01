Exit popups
Lower your site’s bounce rate and increase time on-site by showing a custom message to the visitors leaving your website.
Seven must-have plugins for BigCommerce stores: lead capture forms, live chats, custom contact forms, online surveys, popups and floating bars, social media buttons. Seven powerful visitor engagement tools easily managed from a single dashboard.
Easy to install on any BigCommerce website.
GetSiteControl widgets are very easy to install on any BigCommerce website. All you need to do is add a snippet of code to the code of your store. If you haven't installed a third-party script on BigCommerce before, don't worry! We have prepared step-by-step instructions to walk you through the initial setup. After you have added the script, no more coding will ever be needed!
You will be able to create and edit widgets, turn them on and off with a click of a button right from your GetSiteControl dashboard.
Subscribe widget is a customizable lead capture form for BigCommerce stores. Grow your mailing list with an attention-grabbing popup, email signup floating bar or a neat side button. Add custom images to your subscription form, set up automatic email autoresponders, create exit-intent opt-in forms, add custom 'thank you' pages and integrate your form with any popular email marketing app: MailChimp, AWeber, Constant Contact, Campaign Monitor, ActiveCampaign, Mad Mimi, GetResponse, MailerLite, iContact, ConvertKit, VerticalResponse, Mailjet, Drip, EasySendy and more!
Survey widget lets you create online surveys and polls and add them to your BigCommerce website. Collect reliable feedback from your shoppers to learn how you can improve your website and products. Create quick polls or complex surveys with branching logic and multiple question types: text fields, checkboxes, radio buttons, email fields, drop-down lists and star ratings.
Contact forms are the easiest way for your BigCommerce shoppers to reach you when they have questions or concerns. Use our Contact widget to create any custom form you need for your store: feedback forms, technical support forms, complaint forms, wholesale forms, callback forms, job application forms. Add and reorder custom fields, create email autoresponders and 'thank you' pages, choose specific pages to display forms on. You will receive instant email notifications about new incoming messages and will be able to reply right from your inbox.
If you want to be able to chat with your customers in real time, add a mobile-friendly Chat widget to your BigCommerce store.
Thanks to the Slack integration, you can chat from any device: desktop, tablet or smartphone. Help your shoppers quickly find answers to their questions to increase trust for your company and win more customers.
Our Promo widget is a versatile promotional tool that any online store needs. Create custom popups to announce sales, discounts, giveaways, special offers, releases and product updates, promote new products and share important news. Advanced targeting settings let you choose what groups of visitors will see your promotions - target store visitors by location, language, browser, device type, IP, UTM parameters, traffic source, target new or returning visitors. Other features include page targeting, custom images, exit-intent triggers, scroll triggers, A/B testing, scheduler and multiple layouts.
Provide your BigCommerce shoppers with an easy way to share your content on social media with a customizable Share widget. Promote your social media profiles with a Follow widget. Easily add all the necessary social media icons to the pages of your store and customize them to meet your needs and match your store design.
Target visitors by country, device, browser, OS, traffic source, IP or UTM parameters, target new or returning visitors. Show widgets on selected pages only.
Have full control over your widget's behavior, choose to start and stop widgets based on scrolling, after a set amount of time, on a certain date or day of the week.
Add custom images to create unique professionally-looking website widgets. Choose an image from our extensive gallery or upload your own.
Bars, popups, buttons or panels - you choose how your widgets will look like. Add custom images, choose colors, fonts and animations.
Create custom messages that will be automatically sent to those who have subscribed to your newsletter, completed a survey or used your contact form.
Responsive widgets adapt to the screen size of mobile devices and feature big touch-friendly calls-to-action and clear design for a great mobile user experience.
Create several versions of the same widget and let your website visitors determine the winner to find out what colors, layout, texts and call-to-actions work best.
See how your widgets perform with real-time statistics, easy-to-read graphs, downloadable reports and a clickmap showing where your visitors come from.