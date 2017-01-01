Instant feedback
Invite your website visitors to quickly and conveniently share feedback and suggestions to better understand their needs.
Add live chat to your website to talk to customers and prospects in real-time
Sign up for the full-featured Free plan that will stay free forever.
No commitment. No credit card required.
Invite your website visitors to quickly and conveniently share feedback and suggestions to better understand their needs.
Answer questions from website visitors instantly to increase trust for your company and win more customers.
Add a code snippet to your website once and then create and edit widgets from your dashboard without any changes to the code.
Are you a WordPress user? We have a plugin for you!Download plugin
Connect your Chat widget to Slack and chat with your customers on the go!
Keep conversations going seamlessly when visitors leave. Have your replies sent to offline users by email while keeping all the messages in the same thread.
Connect your Chat widget to Slack and manage live chat conversations with your website visitors right from the Slack dashboard, desktop app or mobile app.
Target visitors by country, device, browser, OS, traffic source, IP or UTM parameters, target new or returning visitors. Show widgets on selected pages only.
Have full control over your widget's behavior, choose to start and stop widgets based on scrolling, after a set amount of time, on a certain date or day of the week.
Offer your website visitors better mobile user experience with widgets that are responsive and mobile-ready.
Easily integrate GetSiteControl events with Google Analytics or download reports on widget performance from the dashboard.