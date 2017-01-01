Follow widget

Social media Follow buttons, Follow bars and popups for your website

Get started Preview widget

Choose widget position for preview

Social media presence

Grow your social media following to establish a stronger brand and boost sales.

Gather customer feedback

Use social media to build a community, interact with your customers and receive valuable feedback.

Easy one-time installation

Add a code snippet to your website once and then create and edit widgets from your dashboard without any changes to the code.

Wordpress

Are you a WordPress user? We have a plugin for you!

Download plugin

Follow widget features

Exit popups

Show a message to your website visitors the moment they are leaving and invite them to follow you on social media to stay in touch even after they leave the site.

Customization

Bars, popups, buttons or panels - you choose how your widgets will look like. Add custom images, choose colors, fonts and animations.

Smart triggers

Have full control over your widget's behavior, choose to start and stop widgets based on scrolling, after a set amount of time, on a certain date or day of the week.

Mobile responsive

Offer your website visitors better mobile user experience with widgets that are responsive and mobile-ready.

Targeting

Target visitors by country, device, browser, OS, traffic source, IP or UTM parameters, target new or returning visitors. Show widgets on selected pages only.

Real-time statistics

See how your widgets perform with real-time statistics, easy-to-read graphs, downloadable reports and a clickmap showing where your visitors come from.