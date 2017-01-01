Follow widget

Social media presence
Grow your social media following to establish a stronger brand and boost sales.
Social media Follow buttons, Follow bars and popups for your website
Sign up for the full-featured Free plan that will stay free forever.
No commitment. No credit card required.
Grow your social media following to establish a stronger brand and boost sales.
Use social media to build a community, interact with your customers and receive valuable feedback.
Add a code snippet to your website once and then create and edit widgets from your dashboard without any changes to the code.
Are you a WordPress user? We have a plugin for you!Download plugin
Show a message to your website visitors the moment they are leaving and invite them to follow you on social media to stay in touch even after they leave the site.
Bars, popups, buttons or panels - you choose how your widgets will look like. Add custom images, choose colors, fonts and animations.
Have full control over your widget's behavior, choose to start and stop widgets based on scrolling, after a set amount of time, on a certain date or day of the week.
Offer your website visitors better mobile user experience with widgets that are responsive and mobile-ready.
Target visitors by country, device, browser, OS, traffic source, IP or UTM parameters, target new or returning visitors. Show widgets on selected pages only.
See how your widgets perform with real-time statistics, easy-to-read graphs, downloadable reports and a clickmap showing where your visitors come from.