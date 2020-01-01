How to use our affiliate program

With Getsitecontrol, you can not only create beautiful widgets for your website, but also make them work for you. All you need to do is join our affiliate program, recommend our widgets to your audience — and thus create yourself a steady stream of passive income.

How to join the program

How to get referral links

Where to share a referral link

How to join the program

If you want to join, first of all you need to create your affiliate account. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Sign in to Getsitecontrol

Sign in to your Getsitecontrol account. If you don’t have an account yet, create one.

2. Open the Affiliate section

Once you’ve signed up, find the Account link in the top bar.

Click it and choose Affiliate from the drop-down list.

You’ll be taken to the Affiliate section of your account.

3. Add your PayPal address

In that section, you’ll be able to add your PayPal address you want to receive your commissions to. Add the address in the corresponding field.

Check the checkbox to indicate that you agree to the Terms & Conditions of the program. Then click the Join now button to create your affiliate account.

That’s it! Now you can start sharing your referral links and coupons.

Once you join the program, you’ll get a unique link that you can share with your audience in any convenient way. Here’s what it looks like in your affiliate account:

This link will take anyone who clicks it to the homepage of our site. If they sign up using this link, their account will be associated with your affiliate account. This means that you will receive 30% of any payment they make within one year after signing up.

If you take a closer look at the link, you’ll see that it includes a specific combination of numbers and letters.

Here erdvo0 is a unique referral ID, and ref just indicates that the referral part of the link starts here.

Using this combination you can turn any link to our site into your affiliate link! Just add ref=xxxxxxxx, where xxxxxxxx is your ID, to the URL that you’d like to use separating it from the rest of the link with a question mark.

Let’s have a look at some examples to make this more clear.

Get a link to any page of our site

You can add your referral ID to the URL of any page on our site. For example, this comes in handy if you want to quickly share a handy use case with your potential referrers.

Here’s what the referral link will look like in this case: https://getsitecontrol.com/usecase/usecase-name?ref=хххххххх

Get a link to any widget template

Keeping in mind that your referral ID can be added to any URL, you can use a method that will both demonstrate the full potential of our widgets and help you collect more commissions.

Here it is: add your referral ID to any of our widget templates that you can find in the Templates gallery. Your referrals will be able to easily add that template to their site — and you’ll get a reward once they create an account and upgrade it.

Here’s an example of such a referral link: https://getsitecontrol.com/p/d6x9gl36?ref=хххххххх

Where to share referral links

Now that you know how to get links, let’s find out where you can share them to attract more referrals.

This is a classic way to use referral links. You can write a post or a review about Getsitecontrol, share it with your audience and add your referral link to it. Everyone who gets interested in our tool will be able to quickly sign up via your link, and you’ll start receiving commissions once they make a payment. Your post can include referral links to our home page, pricing page, or individual widgets — it only depends on your choice and fantasy.

If you don’t have a site or prefer using other channels like messengers or social media, you still can share referral links in them. This method works like the previous one: you choose a link to a page or a widget that you’d like to share with the audience, add your referral ID to it, and you’re good to go!