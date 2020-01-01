How to download the data collected by your widgets

For every widget that collects some information from website visitors - an opt-in form, a contact form, a survey - you can download the data at any time.

Here’s how to proceed: sign in to your dashboard, find the necessary widget on the list and click the Download data button.

Your list of subscribers/contact messages/survey replies will be downloaded as an .xlsx spreadsheet. To open it, you can use any standard app for spreadsheets, such as Microsoft Excel on PC or Numbers on Mac.

This spreadsheet will contain the information from all the fields of your widgets, as well as some extra details: date, page, country, state/region, city, device, OS and browser.