📌 For general information on automations, refer to our Beginner’s Guide .

In this guide, you’ll learn how to set up an Email link click automation in Getsitecontrol. This type of automation is triggered when contacts click through a specific link, or links, in your emails.

1. Create an automation

Open the Automations section on the dashboard, click + Create automation , and select Email link click :

2. Select links that trigger the automation

In the trigger settings at the top, select the links that will trigger the automation.

You can select one or several links to trigger the same automation. If you leave this section blank, any email link click will trigger the automation.

3. Add actions to the automation

Next, select what happens when contacts click through the link you indicated in the settings. The most common options are:

Send an email or an email sequence

Assign or remove a tag

For example, you can send an email or a sequence of emails related to the product your contacts have clicked on in your newsletter.

When crafting emails, you can use premade templates to save time.

📌 To master using Getsitecontrol’s email editor, head to our guides.

As a second option, you can assign or remove a tag based on which link your contacts have or have not clicked on, and use this information to segment your audience for future campaigns.

You can combine these two actions if you have a more complex scenario in mind.

If you want to create an automation consisting of multiple actions triggered by different link clicks, you'll need to set the conditions individually for each action.

When setting up conditions, you can target subscribers by the link they clicked or the subject of the email they interacted with:

4. Activate the automation

Once you’re done with the automation setup, activate it and exit the automation screen.

You can also activate and deactivate automations from the Automations tab of the dashboard:

And that’s it, the Email link click automation is ready.

If you need help with the automation setup, do not hesitate to reach out to our Tech Support team.