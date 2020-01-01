How to import images from Instagram

With Getsitecontrol, you can choose images for your widgets from our extensive gallery or upload your own ones. But what if you realise that the right photo for your widget is on your Instagram?

We’ll save you the trouble of downloading and uploading it back and forth: you can just import the necessary photo from your Instagram account directly to your widget. Here’s how to proceed:

1. Find the Import tab

When editing your widget, switch to the Appearance tab, find the Images section and click the +Add image link.

If you already have an image added to your widget and want to replace it, you’ll want to use the Edit button instead.

On the next step, click the Change image button.

Switch to the Import tab and click Instagram.

There are several ways to import a photo. We’ll cover them below.

2. Find a photo on Instagram

Import photos using an account username

If you want to choose from all the photos in your Instagram account, you can access them using your username. Just type it in the field and click the Get button. Here’s the format you need to use: @username.

Import photos via a direct link

Another way to import photos from Instagram is to use direct links. There are several options available.

Direct link to the photo

Let’s say you already know what photo you want to import. Then just copy the direct link to this photo, paste it in the field and click the Get button.

Direct link to the account

Alternatively, you can use the direct link to your account and choose from the photos in it. Paste the link in the field and click the Get button.

Direct link to a specific location

Sometimes you may also be looking for photos that were posted from a specific location. Then search for that location using Instagram search, copy the link and add it to Getsitecontrol.

Click the Get button and you’ll see the photos associated with this location.

Import photos using a hashtag

It may also come in handy to look for photos with a specific hashtag. To search for them, just enter the hashtag in the field and click the Get button. Here’s the format you need to use: #hashtag.

3. Select a photo

Once the import is finished, you’ll see a set of photos to choose from. Find the necessary one, click on it and press the OK button.

The photo will be added to your widget. Then you may want to edit the size and position of your photo so that it would fit in the widget.

Don’t forget to save the changes made to your widget once you finish with editing.

That’s it! You’ve just imported a photo from your Instagram.