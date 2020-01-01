How to install widgets on 3dcart

To make Getsitecontrol widgets work on your 3dcart online store you need to add a small piece of code (script) into the code of the page. This will link your site to Getsitecontrol and allow you to create and edit widgets in the dashboard with the results being applied in real time. The code needs to be added only once.

Here’s how to install Getsitecontrol on a website built with 3dcart:

1. Sign in to Getsitecontrol

Sign in to your Getsitecontrol account. If you don’t have an account yet, create one.

2. Copy the code

Click Install code at the top of the page.

You will see a piece of code that needs to be added to the code of your website.

Press the Copy to Clipboard button to copy the provided code.

3. Add the code to your site code

Log in to your 3dcart account. Open the Settings section in the menu and choose Design , then Themes & Styles.

On the next step, click More and choose Edit template (HTML) from the drop-down menu.

On the next step, click the gear icon and choose to Edit your website template.

Scroll to the very end of the file, find the closing </body> tag and paste the script you have copied from Getsitecontrol right before this tag. Click Save to apply the changes.

That's it! Now you can go back to your Getsitecontrol dashboard and create widgets that will be displayed on your 3dcart site.