To make Getsitecontrol widgets work on your BigCommerce site you need to add a small piece of code (script) into the code of the page. This will link your site to Getsitecontrol and allow you to create and edit widgets in the dashboard with the results being applied in real time. The code needs to be added only once.

Here’s how to install Getsitecontrol on a website built with BigCommerce:

1. Sign in to Getsitecontrol

Sign in to your Getsitecontrol account. If you don’t have an account yet, create one.

2. Copy the code

Click Install code at the top of the page.

You will see a piece of code that needs to be added to the code of your website.

Press the Copy to Clipboard button to copy the provided code.

3. Add the code to your site code

Log in to your BigCommerce control panel and choose Storefront from the side menu.

Next, open the Script Manager section and click the Create a Script button.

Choose a name for the script to be able to easily find it later if necessary (e.g. 'Getsitecontrol' or 'Getsitecontrol widgets'). The Description field is optional, so you can leave it blank.

Choose Footer under Location on page.

Choose All pages under Select pages where script will be added, unless you are sure you want the script to be added to specific parts of the website only. You will only be able to display widgets on pages where the script is installed.

Choose Script under Script type. Paste the code you copied from your Getsitecontrol dashboard and click Save.

That’s it! Now you can go back to your Getsitecontrol dashboard and create widgets for your BigCommerce store.