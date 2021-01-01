How to install widgets on Drupal

Source: https://getsitecontrol.com/help/install-widgets-drupal

To make Getsitecontrol widgets work on your Drupal site you need to add a small piece of code (script) into the code of the page. This will link your site to Getsitecontrol and allow you to create and edit widgets in the dashboard with the results being applied in real time. The code needs to be added only once.

Here’s how to install Getsitecontrol on a website built with Drupal:

1. Sign in to Getsitecontrol

Sign in to your Getsitecontrol account. If you don’t have an account yet, create one.

2. Copy the code

Click Install code at the top of the page.

Getsitecontrol dashboard with the highlighted Install code link

You will see a piece of code that needs to be added to the code of your website.

Modal window with a piece of code

Press the Copy to Clipboard button to copy the provided code.

3. Add the code to your site code

Log in to your Drupal admin dashboard. Click Structure in the top menu and select Blocks.

Structure section on the Drupal dashboard

Click +Add block.

Add block link on Drupal dashboard

Complete the following settings for your new block.

  • Block title: provide a title for your block, for example, Getsitecontrol code.
  • Block description: provide a description of the block, for example, Getsitecontrol widgets.
  • Block body: paste your Getsitecontrol code copied from your dashboard.
  • Text format: choose ‘Full HTML’.

Drupal block settings window

Under Region settings choose ‘Footer’ for your default theme and click Save block.

Block settings on the Drupal dashboard

That's it! Now you can go back to your Getsitecontrol dashboard and create widgets that will be displayed on your Drupal website.

