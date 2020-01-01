How to install widgets on Jimdo

How to install widgets on Jimdo

To make Getsitecontrol widgets work on your Jimdo site you need to add a small piece of code (script) into the code of the page. This will link your site to Getsitecontrol and allow you to create and edit widgets in the dashboard with the results being applied in real time. The code needs to be added only once.

Here’s how to install Getsitecontrol on a website built with Jimdo:

1. Sign in to Getsitecontrol

Sign in to your Getsitecontrol account. If you don’t have an account yet, create one.

2. Copy the code

Click Install code at the top of the page.

Getsitecontrol dashboard with the highlighted Install code link

You will see a piece of code that needs to be added to the code of your website.

Modal window with a piece of code

Press the Copy to Clipboard button to copy the provided code.

3. Add the code to your site code

Log in to your Jimdo control panel, choose site you’d like to add the code to and click Edit.

Jimdo control panel with the list of sites

Choose Settings from the left-hand side menu.

Jimdo control panel with the highlighted Settings menu item

Then click Edit head , paste the code you have copied from Getsitecontrol, and click Save to save the changes.

Getsitecontrol code added to the Edit Head section

That's it! Now you can go back to your Getsitecontrol dashboard and create widgets that will be displayed on your Jimdo site.