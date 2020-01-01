How to install widgets on Joomla

To make Getsitecontrol widgets work on your Joomla site you need to add a small piece of code (script) into the code of the page. This will link your site to Getsitecontrol and allow you to create and edit widgets in the dashboard with the results being applied in real time. The code needs to be added only once.

Here’s how to install Getsitecontrol on a website built with Joomla:

1. Sign in to Getsitecontrol

Sign in to your Getsitecontrol account. If you don’t have an account yet, create one.

2. Copy the code

Click Install code at the top of the page.

Getsitecontrol dashboard with the highlighted Install code link

You will see a piece of code that needs to be added to the code of your website.

Modal window with a piece of code

Press the Copy to Clipboard button to copy the provided code.

3. Add the code to your site code

Log in to your Joomla! Control Panel and click Templates in the side menu.

Joomla control panel with the highlighted Templates menu item

Click on the default template name marked with a gold star.

Default template name in Joomla control panel

Click to open index.php.

Joomla control panel with the highlighted index.php link

Insert the code you have copied from your GetSiteControl dashboard right before the closing </body> tag at the bottom of the page. Click Save.

Getsitecontrol code added to the site code

That's it! Now you can go back to your Getsitecontrol dashboard and create widgets that will be displayed on your Joomla site.