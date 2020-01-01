How to install widgets on Volusion

To make Getsitecontrol widgets work on your Weebly site you need to add a small piece of code (script) into the code of the page. This will link your site to Getsitecontrol and allow you to create and edit widgets in the dashboard with the results being applied in real time. The code needs to be added only once.

Here’s how to install Getsitecontrol on a website built with Volusion:

1. Sign in to Getsitecontrol

Sign in to your Getsitecontrol account. If you don’t have an account yet, create one.

2. Copy the code

Click Install code at the top of the page.

You will see a piece of code that needs to be added to the code of your website.

Press the Copy to Clipboard button to copy the provided code.

3. Add the code to your site code

Log in to Volusion, click Design in the top menu and choose Themes from the drop-down list.

In the Advanced Editing section click the Edit HTML link.

Scroll to the very end of the file, find the closing </body> tag and paste the script you have copied from Getsitecontrol right before this tag.

Click the Save button to save the changes.

That's it! Now you can go back to your Getsitecontrol dashboard and create widgets that will be displayed on your Volusion site.