How to install widgets on Wix

To make Getsitecontrol widgets work on your Wix site you need to add a small piece of code (script) into the code of the page. This will link your site to Getsitecontrol and allow you to create and edit widgets in the dashboard with the results being applied in real time. The code needs to be added only once.

Here’s how to install Getsitecontrol on a website built with Wix:

1. Sign in to Getsitecontrol

Sign in to your Getsitecontrol account. If you don’t have an account yet, create one.

2. Copy the code

Click Install code at the top of the page.

You will see a piece of code that needs to be added to the code of your website.

Press the Copy to Clipboard button to copy the provided code.

3. Add the code to your site code

Log in to your Wix dashboard and choose the necessary site. Then click Settings in the left sidebar.

You’ll be taken to the site settings. Find the Advanced settings section in the left sidebar and click the Tracking & Analytics link.

In the Which Tracking Tools Do You Need? section click the Custom button.

Paste the piece of code you have copied from your Getsitecontrol dashboard right into the Paste the code snippet here box.

Change the Name to Getsitecontrol so that it would be easy to find the tool later.

To make widgets work across the site, leave the settings in the Add code to pages section as they are.

Finally, choose the Body - end option in the Place code in section and click the Apply button to apply the changes.

That's it! Now you can go back to your Getsitecontrol dashboard and create widgets that will be displayed on your Wix site.