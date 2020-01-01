How to integrate widgets with Benchmark Email

If you use Benchmark Email for email marketing and Getsitecontrol widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Simply choose the necessary mailing list and Getsitecontrol will add every new email subscriber to this list automatically.

1. Find the Integrations tab

You can connect your Getsitecontrol account to Benchmark Email when editing your widget. Сhoose the Integrations tab in the top bar.

2. Connect your Getsitecontrol account to Benchmark Email

In the Third party integrations section, click the +Add application link and choose Benchmark Email from the drop-down list.

Fill in the API key field and click Save.

To find your API key, open your Benchmark Email account, click on your Username and select Integrations .

Switch to the API Key section and copy the provided API key.

Now yours accounts are connected.

3. Choose the list

You will then be offered to choose one of your existing Benchmark Email lists. Choose the one you want the collected emails to be exported to.

You can also enable opt-in confirmation emails, then a letter to confirm the subscription will be sent to all new subscribers. If they don’t click the link in this email they won’t be added to your list.

4. Map your widget fields

Make sure the fields of your widget are matched to those in the Benchmark Email list. Click the Map widget fields button to check that the fields are properly matched. You can read more about field mapping here.

When you are done mapping the fields, click OK . That’s it. Now all new contacts will be automatically copied to the Benchmark Email list you have specified.

You can connect your widget to more than one third-party application. Click the +Add application link to add another integration for the current widget.