How to integrate widgets with FreshMail

If you use FreshMail for email marketing and Getsitecontrol widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Simply choose the necessary mailing list and Getsitecontrol will add every new email subscriber to this list automatically.

1. Find the Integrations tab

You can connect your Getsitecontrol account to FreshMail when editing your widget. Сhoose the Integrations tab in the top bar.

2. Connect your Getsitecontrol account to FreshMail

In the Third party integrations section, click the +Add application link and choose EasySendy from the drop-down list.

Fill in the API key and API secret key fields.

To find your API key and API secret key, go to your FreshMail account and open Settings .

Open the Plugins and API section. Then click on the Integration and your API and the secret key will appear.

Now yours accounts are connected.

3. Choose the list

You will then be offered to choose one of your existing FreshMail lists. Choose the one you want the collected emails to be exported to.

You can also enable opt-in confirmation emails, then a letter to confirm the subscription will be sent to all new subscribers. If they don’t click the link in this email they won’t be added to your list.

4. Map your widget fields

Make sure the fields of your widget are matched to those in the FreshMail list. Click the Map widget fields button to check that the fields are properly matched. You can read more about field mapping here.

When you are done mapping the fields, click OK . That’s it. Now all new contacts will be automatically copied to the FreshMail list you have specified.

You can connect your widget to more than one third-party application. Click the +Add application link to add another integration for the current widget.