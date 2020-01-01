How to integrate widgets with Pardot

If you use Pardot for email marketing and Getsitecontrol widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Simply choose the necessary mailing list and Getsitecontrol will add every new subscriber to this list automatically.

1. Find the Integrations tab

You can connect your Getsitecontrol account to Pardot when editing your widget. Сhoose the Integrations tab in the top bar.

2. Connect your Getsitecontrol account to Pardot

In the Third party integrations section, click the +Add application link and choose Pardot from the drop-down list.

Enter your Pardot Username , Password and API key .

Username and Password are your Pardot account email and password. To find your API key, open your Pardot account, click Settings in the top right-hand corner, go to My Profile and copy API User Key.

Go back to Getsitecontrol and paste them into the corresponding fields. Click Save .

Now yours accounts are connected.

3. Choose the list

You will then be offered to choose one of your existing Pardot lists. Choose the one you want the collected emails to be exported to.

4. Map your widget fields

Make sure the fields of your widget are matched to those in the Pardot list. Click the Map widget fields button to check that the fields are properly matched. You can read more about field mapping here.

When you are done mapping the fields, click OK . That’s it. Now all new contacts will be automatically copied to the Pardot list you have specified.

You can connect your widget to more than one third-party application. Click the +Add application link to add another integration for the current widget.