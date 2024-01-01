How to send personalized product recommendations to your contacts
In this guide, you’ll learn how to send product recommendations to your contacts based on the links and buttons they clicked on in previous emails.
📌 For general information on automations, refer to our Beginner’s Guide.
Create an ‘Email link click’ automation
The first step is to select the correct automation type. From the
Automations section of the dashboard, click + Create automation and select Email link click:
Select links that will trigger the automation
In the trigger settings at the top of the automation screen, specify the link clicks that will trigger the automation.
In this example, we are setting up a workflow for people who clicked on links about indoor plants in previous emails.
Accordingly, we’ll add the link about indoor plants from the previous email to the trigger settings of the automation we’re setting up:
You can add as many links as you want to the trigger settings of your automation.
Craft the email with product recommendations
Next, it’s time to write an email with relevant product recommendations. Our email will feature recommended indoor plants, assuming the contacts who clicked through the links about indoor plants are interested in the topic.
Click
+Add action, hit Send email, and start working on your email.
To save time, you can use one of Getsitecontrol’s premade email templates.
Here’s an example of what your email could look like:
💡 Along with product recommendations, you can include a discount code to give your customers that extra nudge to make a purchase.
📌 If you want to master using Getsitecontrol’s email editor, head over to our guides.
Send different recommendations within the same automation
In the same automation, you can set up multiple emails featuring different recommendations and ensure each email is sent to subscribers interested in its content.
In this example, we’ll create three emails:
- one about indoor plants,
- one about outdoor plants,
- and one about culinary herbs.
Each email will be sent only to those subscribers who have clicked on related links.
First, create all of your emails with recommendations.
Instead of specifying the link clicks that trigger the automation in the trigger settings (at the top of the screen), add the relevant links to the conditions next to each email.
For example, you’ll send the email about outdoor plants to the contacts who have previously clicked on links about that topic:
Repeat this process for each email. Once you’re done,
Save & close the automation.
And that’s it, your automation with personalized product recommendations is ready.
If you need help with the automation setup, do not hesitate to reach out to our Tech Support team.