How to send personalized product recommendations to your contacts

In this guide, you’ll learn how to send product recommendations to your contacts based on the links and buttons they clicked on in previous emails.

📌 For general information on automations, refer to our Beginner’s Guide.

Create an ‘Email link click’ automation

The first step is to select the correct automation type. From the Automations section of the dashboard, click + Create automation and select Email link click :

In the trigger settings at the top of the automation screen, specify the link clicks that will trigger the automation.

In this example, we are setting up a workflow for people who clicked on links about indoor plants in previous emails.