How to set up a follow-up email for your forms
A follow-up email is an automated email you can send to those who submit their email address in your website form.
You can use it to:
- Thank your visitors for subscribing to your newsletter
- Deliver a promised incentive, e.g. a discount code, a freebie, etc.
- Give visitors useful information about anything interesting for them
- Redirect visitors to specific pages of your website, e.g. your sales page.
You can also create multiple follow-up emails and pick a delivery time for each one of them, which allows you to build an automated welcome email sequence for new subscribers.
But before we get to that, let’s take a look at how to create a follow-up email in Getsitecontrol.
1. Sign in to Getsitecontrol
First, sign in to your Getsitecontrol account.
2. Open the Follow-up tab
Click the
+ Create widget button to start creating a new widget. Or, if you already have a widget that you want to set up a follow-up email for, find it in the ‘All widgets’ section. Click the Edit button below its name:
Switch to the
Follow-up tab and click the + Add follow-up email button:
3. Craft your email
At this point, you’ll have 3 options:
- Start from scratch — you’ll need to type the text, format it, and add visuals and buttons to the email from scratch, without using a template as a base.
- Use premade emails — you can use pre-designed email templates from the gallery.
- Reuse my emails — you’ll use one of the emails you have previously created in Getsitecontrol.
The premade email gallery is regularly updated with new templates and it often features seasonal-themed emails. This is what you can expect to find there:
Regardless of whether you start from scratch or use one of the templates, you can take full advantage of the built-in options of the email editor to shape the content and appearance of your follow-up emails.
Let’s take a closer look at the controls now 👇
Text formatting options
In the top-left corner, you’ll find all the text formatting options available:
To apply any of the following stylistic changes, make sure to select the necessary piece of text first. Follows a detailed description of each one of these controls. Feel free to skip to the next section if their functioning is obvious to you.
Use themenu to create headings of 3 levels, quotes, and notes to better organize your message.
Click thebutton to make the text bold, the button to italicize the text, and the button to underline the text.
Thebutton allows you to add a link to a piece of text:
Use thebutton to change the color of the text and its background (the latter creates an effect of highlighted text):
Use these buttonsto align the text to the left, center, and right sides respectively.
The last two buttons from this sectionallow you to create a bullet list and a numbered list.
Let’s move on to the buttons on the right side of the screen.
Visual elements of the email
The controls in this section allow you to add visual elements to your email, namely:
- Images and GIFs
- CTA buttons
- Coupon boxes
- Dividers
- Countdown timers
Below is a more in-depth description of these options.
If you’re using a template that already features any of these elements, just click on them to open their settings or delete them.
Image
Click the image icon () to add an image or GIF to your email. You can choose one from the built-in gallery or upload a creative from your device.
To resize the image or GIF, drag the arrows in the bottom right corner as shown above.
In the settings menu, you can also assign a specific URL to the image click and align it to the left, center, or right side of the email. The former is a good idea if you’re featuring a product in your email and want people to land on the product page if they click on the image.
Button (call-to-action)
Use theicon to add a CTA button that will take the recipients to the URL of your choice and style it to match the design and color palette of your email (and your brand’s vibes):
Coupon box
Coupon boxes () allow you to conveniently display coupon codes for discounts. You can add one to your email and use the settings to customize its color, shape, and alignment:
Divider
Dividersallow you to segment your email content. For example, if you want to visually separate your email's header or signature, dividers will help you do just that. You can position them wherever you prefer and change their color, size, width, and style:
Countdown timer
The countdown feature () lets you add a countdown timer to your follow-up email. Use it to add a sense of urgency to your offers or create hype for an event (e.g. start of a promo, launch of a new product or store, etc.).
Here are the countdown timer settings:
Let’s go over them one by one.
The first control allows you to choose between an evergreen timer and a fixed-date timer.
The evergreen timer starts when the email lands in the recipient's inbox and counts down the number of hours or days you’ve set up.
The fixed-date timer will display the time remaining until a date and time of your choosing.
Use ‘Captions’ to rewrite the time units if your subscribers’ language is different from English.
Choose among 4 different styles for your countdown timer:
Change the font to make it match the style of the rest of your email:
Use the last two sections to change the color theme ( 1 ) and align the countdown timer to the right, center, or left sides of the screen ( 2 ):
That concludes the list of visual elements you can add to your email. Now let’s move on to the email details.
Subject, Preview, Sender, Contact email, and Footer settings
Using the menu on the right, you’ll be able to edit the following elements of your email:
Subject
- Preheader (
Preview)
- Sender (
From)
- Contact email address (
Reply-to address) Footer
This is what the Sender, Subject, and Preview will look like in your subscribers’ inbox:
The ‘Reply-to address’ is the address the recipients will be able to send their responses to.
The
Footer is the section below the main part of the email. In Getsitecontrol, it allows for adding text as well as clickable social media icons:
The text area is typically used to display the company’s name and address, but feel free to use it for any other purpose.
Variables
Getsitecontrol’s Dynamic Text Replacement feature allows you to use variables in the text of the email, Subject, and Preview.
Variables pull data from the form fields (
Form ) and the subscriber’s browser ( Geo, Device, Date, Developer, UTM ). Using variables will help you create more personalized messages for your subscribers.
Click theicon to add variables to your follow-up email. For example, you can use variables to display the subscriber’s name, their country, or current month in the email:
Addressing your subscribers by their name will make them feel valued. Displaying the country where your subscribers are located will create a more personalized free shipping offer. And using a variable to display the current month will add urgency to your promo. Overall, variables enable you to tailor your message for your subscribers to make it more effective.
When you are done editing your follow-up email, you are ready for the next step.
4. Test your email
From the menu on the right, click
Send test email and add your email address:
Proceed to
Send the follow-up email you’ve just crafted to your inbox. Make sure there are no layout issues, both on desktop and mobile devices. Most people check their emails on their smartphones, so your mobile follow-up email needs to be spot on.
When everything is ready, hit
Done.
5. Set delivery time
Lastly, set a delivery time for your automated email.
You can send it right after people sign up (
Send at once after submission ), or set a time delay ( Send with a delay of ):
6. Building Welcome email sequences
After you’ve created a first follow-up email, it’s possible to add more emails by clicking the
+ Add follow-up email button again:
This allows you to create an automated welcome email sequence for your subscribers. Use it to entice them with new exclusive deals every few days and turn some of them into new customers with minimal effort. Take advantage of the premade emails to speed up the process.
When your follow-up email or email sequence is all set up, click
Save & Close.
That’s it. When someone fills out your form, the follow-up email (or email sequence) will be automatically sent to their email address. If you've used your email address in the ‘Reply-to address’ field, you’ll be able to handle responses directly from your inbox.