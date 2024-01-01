How to build a welcome sequence for subscribers

Source: https://getsitecontrol.com/help/welcome-email-sequence

In this guide, you’ll learn how to build and launch a welcome email automation for your new subscribers.

📌 For general information on automations, refer to our Beginner’s Guide.

Create a workflow

For starters, set up a workflow. From the Automation tab of the dashboard, click + Create automation and select Workflow:

Setting up a workflow from the Automations tab of the dashboard

A workflow is a reusable automated sequence that you can run manually or within any other automation.

Craft a welcome email

Next, start crafting a welcome email for your subscribers. From the automation screen, click + Add action and proceed to Send email:

Crafting the welcome email

You can create your welcome email from scratch or use the customizable email templates from the built-in gallery. Here’s an example:

Example of welcome email created with Getsitecontrol

💡 In the welcome email, you can offer a discount to new subscribers to encourage their first purchase.

Add more emails to the workflow (optional)

After the first welcome email, you can send subscribers more emails to introduce your brand, feature your bestsellers, or provide more information about your products or services.

Simply repeat the process described above for as many emails as you want to send. Then, add delays between your emails to send them every several days instead of all at once.

Adding a time delay to the workflow

Once you’re done adding emails to your workflow, Save & close it and follow the prompt to activate it.

Saving and closing the workflow

Launch the workflow

Your workflow is now ready to be launched. To do that, you have two options:

1) Run the workflow within another automation

2) Manually launch the workflow from the Contacts section

Launch the workflow from another automation

You can launch your workflow from any other automation. For example, you can set up a Form submission automation that is launched whenever someone submits their email through your forms.

💡 Specify the forms that you want to include in the automation in the settings at the top of the screen:

Specifying the forms the automation should run for

Launch the workflow from the Contacts section

This option applies if you have collected your contacts before you set up the automation or you have just imported them from a third-party service (such as another email marketing app). In this case, you can select the contacts you want to include in the workflow from the Contacts section of the dashboard and manually run the workflow for them:

Launching the workflow for selected contacts

Alternatively, you can launch the workflow upon importing the contacts:

Launching the workflow upon importing contacts

And that’s it, your welcome workflow is ready.

If you need any assistance with your automations, please don't hesitate to contact our Tech Support team.

