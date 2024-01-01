How to build a welcome sequence for subscribers

📌 For general information on automations, refer to our Beginner’s Guide .

In this guide, you’ll learn how to build and launch a welcome email automation for your new subscribers.

Create a workflow

For starters, set up a workflow. From the Automation tab of the dashboard, click + Create automation and select Workflow :

A workflow is a reusable automated sequence that you can run manually or within any other automation.

Craft a welcome email

Next, start crafting a welcome email for your subscribers. From the automation screen, click + Add action and proceed to Send email :

You can create your welcome email from scratch or use the customizable email templates from the built-in gallery. Here’s an example:

💡 In the welcome email, you can offer a discount to new subscribers to encourage their first purchase.

Add more emails to the workflow (optional)

After the first welcome email, you can send subscribers more emails to introduce your brand, feature your bestsellers, or provide more information about your products or services.

Simply repeat the process described above for as many emails as you want to send. Then, add delays between your emails to send them every several days instead of all at once.

Once you’re done adding emails to your workflow, Save & close it and follow the prompt to activate it.

Launch the workflow

Your workflow is now ready to be launched. To do that, you have two options:

1) Run the workflow within another automation

2) Manually launch the workflow from the Contacts section

Launch the workflow from another automation

You can launch your workflow from any other automation. For example, you can set up a Form submission automation that is launched whenever someone submits their email through your forms.