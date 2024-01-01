📌 For general information on automations, refer to our Beginner’s Guide .

In this guide, you'll learn how to create and use a workflow — a reusable email marketing sequence that can be launched manually for selected contacts or run within existing automations. Once set up, the workflow requires no further configuration, allowing you to reuse it indefinitely without recreating actions and conditions each time.

1. Create a workflow

Start by creating a workflow. From the Automations tab, click + Create automation and select Workflow :

2. Create an email marketing sequence

From the automation screen, click + Add action and proceed to Send email :

Create an email from scratch or choose a template from the built-in gallery to customize. 📌 For instructions on how to customize an email template, visit the dedicated section of the Help Center.

Build your email marketing sequence by adding emails, tags, and delays — as you would when building any other automation. Simply open the Actions menu and select the action you want to add next:

Once you’re done setting up the workflow, activate it and return to the main Automations screen.

3. Use the workflow

There are two options to use a workflow:

1) Run the workflow from another automation

2) Launch the workflow manually for selected contacts from the Contacts section

Run the workflow from another automation

You can run your workflow from any automation in your Getsitecontrol account. Open the relevant automation and select Run workflow from the Actions menu. Then, choose your workflow from the list:

Don’t forget to activate the automation you use to run the workflow.

You can launch the Workflow for specific contacts directly from the Contacts section. You can select contacts manually or use filters depending on your needs. Once you have selected the contacts you want to include in the workflow, click Actions and proceed to run the workflow for them:

Alternatively, you can launch the workflow upon importing the contacts:

This method is useful for sending a welcome sequence to contacts collected outside Getsitecontrol, for example.

And that’s it, your Workflow setup is complete.

If you need any assistance with your automations, please don't hesitate to contact our Tech Support team.