How to download an invoice

You can view your payment history and download invoices right from your GetSiteControl dashboard.

Log in to your GetSiteControl account, click on your username in the top right corner of the page and choose Billing from the drop-down menu.

Here you can see your billing history and download a receipt for each payment by clicking the Download link next to the necessary transaction.

