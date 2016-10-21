Using widgets on multiple websites

If you are in charge of several websites, adding widgets to all of them and keeping track of those widgets can be challenging. We’ve tried to make this task easier for you. With GetSiteControl you can manage all of your websites under the same account, easily copy widgets from one site to another, invite your team members to work on some of the sites while keeping the rest of the sites hidden. Read on to see how each of these features works.

Adding a new website

To add a new website to your GetSiteControl account, login to your dashboard, click on your user name in the top right corner and choose Sites from the drop-down menu.

Click on the Add site button.

Enter the URL of the new website and click Add.

The new site has been added to your account. You can now add GetSiteControl code to it and start creating widgets.

Managing multiple websites

You can quickly switch between websites using the drop-down menu at the top of the page.

To view and edit the list of your websites, click on your user name and choose Sites from the drop-down list. You will be taken to the list of your sites. Here you can see an overview of your widget statistics, add or delete websites, as well as activate and deactivate them.

Copy widgets from one website to another

If you run a campaign across several websites or just want to quickly add a widget you’ve already created to another site, you can use the Clone option to create copies of existing widgets. Click on the arrow next to the Clone button and choose what website you want to copy the widget to. This will create an identical copy of the widget, so you won’t need to create it from scratch.

Assign managers to websites

You can assign users to manage selected websites within your account. To open the list of users, click on the top menu and choose Users from the drop-down list.

If the necessary user is not in the list, click the Add user button to invite them to join your account.

Select what websites the user will have access to. If you allow them access to one website only, they will not be able to see other websites in your account.

For full access to the website, select both Widgets and Chat. To give access to Chat conversations only (but not to the list of website widgets), select Chat. By checking Widgets you are allowing the user to view, create and edit all the widgets for this site, as well as change site settings.

If you have any other questions about creating widgets for multiple websites, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com. We will be happy to help you figure out the best way to use GetSiteControl widgets.

Other articles you might find helpful: