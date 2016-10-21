How to add a new live chat operator

Summary Click on your username → choose Users from the drop-down menu Click on the Add user button → enter the user’s name, email and password > Next Click Add permission to set user permissions Click Add user → copy the invitiation message > Done Send the message to the user



If you have GetSiteControl Chat widget installed on your website, you might want to invite other members of your team to act as chat operators answering questions from website visitors. Here is how you can add a new chat operator to your GetSiteControl account.

Step 1

Sign in to your GetSiteControl account, click on your username in the top right corner of the page and choose Users from the drop-down menu.

Step 2

This is the list of your account users. Click the Add user button.

Enter the new user’s name, email and password. The user will be able to change any of these details later.

Next, you will be offered to set user permissions. Here you can choose which sections of the account this user will have access to. Click on Add permission. If there is more than one website in your account you can choose which websites this user will have access to.

For full access, select both Widgets and Chat. To give access to Chat conversations only (but not to the list of website widgets), select Chat. By checking Widgets you are allowing the user to view, create and edit all the widgets for this site, as well as change site settings.

Click the Add user button to create the new user. To invite them to your GetSiteControl account, copy the provided text and send it to the user.

That’s it! The new user has been added. They will now be able to log in to your GetSiteControl account, access live chat conversations and answer to website visitors in real time. You can always check the list of existing users and change their permissions in the Users section.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.