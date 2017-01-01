Behavior settings overview

GetSiteControl offers flexible behavior settings that allow you to choose when to start and stop displaying each of your widgets and how often your site visitors should see it. We will cover all the available options below.

Start to display the widget

By default, all your widgets will be displayed as soon as visitors open the page. However, you don’t always want to show your widgets at once. Some messages are better shown to visitors who have already spent some time on the website and who are sure to be interested in what you offer. There are several ways to create a delayed widget with GetSiteControl:

When the user is leaving the website. This option does exactly what is says. If you select this option the widget will be shown to website visitors when they are going to leave the page. Read more about exit popups here.

When the user reaches __% of the page. This one allows to display the widget when a visitor scrolls down a certain percentage of the page. Read more about scroll triggered widgets here.

After _ seconds. Use this option to make your widget appear after a certain amount of time (after a delay). Read more about delayed widgets here.

Programmatically: configure your widget to be displayed when a site visitor performs a certain action on your website (for example, clicks a ‘contact me’ button, adds an item to cart, etc.). Learn more.

Frequency

This section allows you to choose how often your website visitors will see the widget. By default, widgets are displayed on every page visit.

On every page view. This is the default widget behavior. When this option is selected website visitors will see the widget on every page view.

Not more than once every __ minute/hour/day per user. Using this option you can configure your widget to be shown once, twice or three times a day to every visitor. You can also choose to show it once, twice, three times an hour. Use this option if you do not want visitors to see the widget on every page visit.

Stop to display the widget

Here you can specify when each website visitor should stop seeing the widget. The default settings in this section are different for different widget types.

Never. If this option is selected the widget will continue to be shown to site visitors on every page visit, no matter what they do. This option is selected by default for Contact, Promo, Share, Follow and Chat widgets, because usually you do not want to hide these widgets even if the visitor has already clicked on them.

After the user performs the action. Choose this option if you want to hide the widget after the visitor has clicked on it (after they have subscribed, completed the survey, clicked on the promo, etc.). The ‘action’ here means a click on the widget button. This option is selected by default for Subscribe and Survey, because once the visitor subscribes or answers to a survey there is no need to show the widget to them again.

After showing it __ times to the user. You can use this option if you want your offer to be less obtrusive. For example, you might want to show a Promo offering a discount three times to each visitor. If they haven’t clicked on it after seeing it three times, they are probably not interested, so there is no need to show them this offer again.

Widget scheduler

Date. You can schedule specific dates on which a widget will start and stop to be displayed. This can be really useful if you use a widget to notify website visitors of a specific event, such as a conference, a webinar, a product release or any other news that needs to be shown on your website for a limited time only. Using this option you can create such notifications in advance and be sure that they will automatically switch off when they are no longer needed.

Days of the week. Here you can schedule widgets for specific days of the week. For example, you can choose to show one widget on Saturday and Sunday and another one on weekdays. That’s just one example. You can easily create a widget for each day of the week if you need it.

Other articles you might find helpful:

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.