How to add an image to your widget

Adding an image to your widget will make it look more professional, attract attention to your message and help explain your offer to website visitors. With GetSiteControl you can add custom images to Subscribe, Promo, Follow and Share widgets. You can also choose an image from the extensive gallery.

Step 1

Open the dashboard and click the Edit button on the widget you want to add an image to.

Step 2

While on the Appearance tab check the Add image check-box.

Step 3

To upload your own image click the Upload image… button and choose an image from your hard drive.

If you want to add one of the images from the gallery click the Choose from gallery link.

You can adjust the following settings if necessary:

Color : you can choose to leave the image background the same as widget background or pick a custom color;

: you can choose to leave the image background the same as widget background or pick a custom color; Position : place the image on the right or left side of the widget;

: place the image on the right or left side of the widget; Alignment : you can choose to center the image or align it to the top or bottom of the widget;

: you can choose to center the image or align it to the top or bottom of the widget; Add paddings: you can add paddings aroung your image.

The changes you make will be displayed in the preview window on the right. Click the Full-size preview link to see how the widget will look like on your website. When you are done editing the widget click OK to save the changes.

