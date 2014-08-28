How to create your first widget

Summary Open your GetSiteControl dashboard → click Create widget → choose the necessary widget type On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget On the Content tab edit the text displayed on the widget Click OK → activate the widget



Have you already added the GetSiteControl code to your website? If not, here are the instructions. Now let’s create the first widget for your website.

Step 1

Once the code is added to your website, open the Dashboard and click Create widget to add the first widget to your site.

Step 2

Select the necessary widget type from the drop-down list.

Step 3

While on the Appearance tab choose where you want to position your widget: there are 9 positions to choose from. Then choose what color you want the widget to be. Click Apply theme to choose the main color and all other colors will be automatically matched. You can also choose from the colors used on your actual website (Website colors).

If you want to use custom colors for elements of the widget, use the Colors section.

Step 4

Switch to the Content tab and enter the text you want your website visitors to see. You can see the changes you make in the preview window. When you are done editing click OK.

Step 5

When you first create a widget, it is not activated and not displayed on your website. When you are ready to publish the widget, activate it.

That’s all. Your new widget has just been added to your website!

