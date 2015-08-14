How to hide widgets on mobile devices

Summary Log in to GetSiteControl → click Edit on the necessary widget Go to the Targeting tab Under Who should see this widget? choose visitors who meet the conditions below Check the Mobile checkbox next to Exclude devices Click OK to save the changes



GetSiteControl widgets are adapted for mobile. If you have a responsive website all your widgets will automatically switch to the mobile view when the site is opened on a mobile device. However, if your website is not responsive you might want to hide some of the widgets from those who are using mobile devices to access your website. Here is how you can configure your widgets to be hidden on smartphones and/or tablets while still showing them on desktops:

Step 1

Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard, find the necessary widget in the list and click on the Edit button. If you want to create a new widget, click on the blue Create widget button.

Step 2

Switch to the Targeting tab. By default the widget is shown to all website visitors. To change that check visitors who meet the conditions below in the Who should see this widget? section.

Note: advanced targeting settings are only available on Plus and Pro plans.

Step 3

Make sure that the Exclude devices option is selected in the drop-down menu and then check the Mobile check-box. If you want to hide the widget from tablet visitors as well, check the Tablet check-box.

That’s it. Click OK to save the changes. Now visitors browsing your website from mobile devices will not see the widget.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.