How to set up start and end dates for a widget

You can schedule specific dates on which a widget will start and stop to be displayed. This can be really useful if you use a widget to notify website visitors of a specific event, such as a conference, a webinar, a product release or any other news that needs to be shown on your website for a limited time only. Using the scheduling options you can create such notifications in advance and be sure that they will automatically switch off when they are no longer needed. Here is how you can choose start and end dates for your widget:

Step 1

Log in to your GetSiteControl account, find the necessary widget in the list and click the Edit button. If you want to create a new widget, click the blue Create widget button.

Step 2

Switch to the Behavior tab and scroll down to the Date section. Select the necessary dates in the Start on and Stop on fields. You can specify both of them or configure only one of the dates if you need to start or stop the widget on a specific date.

Use the Days of the week section to schedule widgets for specific days of the week. For example, you can choose to show one widget on Saturday and Sunday and another one on weekdays. That’s just one example. You can easily create a widget for each day of the week if you need it.

Click OK to save the changes to the widget. Now your widget will be displayed on the website according to the schedule you have selected.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.