How to set up URL targeting (page targeting)

URL tagreting allows you to specify what pages of your website you want the widget to appear on. You can choose to display widgets on all pages of the website. You can also choose to show a widget only on one page or on a set of pages.

Step 1

Click the Edit button on the necessary widget and switch to the Targeting tab. The section you need to edit to change page targeting settings is Where should this widget appear?

By default your widget is set to be displayed on all pages of the website.

The asterisk (*) means ‘anything goes here’.

Step 2

If you want the widget to appear only on one page, add the exact URL of this page to create a targeting rule.

Step 3

If you need to hide the widget on one particular page while keeping it on all other pages, add the exact URL of the page you want to exclude and choose Don’t show on from the drop-down list.

Step 4

Use an asterisk (*) to create a rule for a group of pages. The asterisk stands for ‘any group of characters’. In the example below the widget will be shown on all pages starting with ‘mywebsite.com/blog’ no matter what other characters there are in the URL after that (mywebsite.com/blog/post1/, mywebsite.com/blog/postname/, etc.).

Step 5

You can use any query-string parameters when creating targeting rules.

When you are done editing targeting rules click OK to save the changes.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.