How to target visitors by country, state or city

Summary Log in to your dashboard → click Edit on the necessary widget Go to the Targeting tab Under Who should see this widget? choose visitors who meet the conditions below Choose Include locations or Exclude locations from the drop-down menu Start typing the name of the location and click on it when it comes up. Add more locations the same way if necessary Click OK to save the changes



You can choose to display each of your widgets only to website visitors coming from a specific country, state/region or city. You can also exclude visitors from a certain location from seeing any of your widgets. Here are the step-by-step instructions on how to configure geo-targeting.

Step 1

Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard, find the widget you want to change and click the Edit button.

Step 2

Switch to the Targeting tab. You will see the section called Who should see this widget?. Choose visitors who meet the conditions below to enable targeting options.

Note: advanced targeting settings are only available on Plus and Pro plans.

Step 3

If you want this widget to be shown only to website visitors coming from one specific city, state or country choose Include locations from the drop-down menu and start typing the name of the necessary location. Click the location name to add it.

You can add as many locations as you need by typing them in the search field one by one.

Step 4

You can exclude visitors from certain locations by choosing Exclude locations from the drop-down menu and entering the names of the necessary locations. The widget will be displayed to all site visitors except for those coming from the specified locations.

Don’t forget to click OK to save the changes to your widget.

