How to target visitors by language

Summary Log in to your dashboard → click Edit on the necessary widget Switch to the Targeting tab Under Who should see this widget? choose visitors who meet the conditions below Choose Include languages or Exclude languages from the drop-down menu Start typing the necessary language → choose the language when it comes up Click OK to save the changes



The option to target users by language allows you to show widgets only to visitors speaking a certain language. You can also exclude visitors speaking a certain language from seeing widgets.

Step 1

Use the Create widget button to create a new widget or click to Edit one of your existing widgets. Switch to the Content tab and fill in the Title, Description, Button text and other fields in the necessary language.

Step 2

Go to the Targeting tab and choose visitors who meet the conditions below under Who should see this widget?

Step 3

Choose to Include languages or Exclude languages using the drop-down menu. If you choose to include a language, only visitors speaking this exact language will see the widget. If you choose to exclude a language, the widget will not be shown to the visitors speaking this language but will be shown to everyone else.

Step 4

Start typing the name of the necessary language and click on it when it comes up.

You can see the language has now been added to the list of targeting criteria. When you are done adding languages, click OK to save the changes.

That’s it. Now the widget will only be shown to the visitors speaking the languages you have specified. Other website visitors will not see the widget.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.