How to collect names with a Subscribe widget

Summary
- Click Edit on the Subscribe widget
- Switch to the Content tab
- Choose Name and email address in the Input fields drop-down menu
- Click OK to save the changes
By default, your opt-in form only contains one ‘Email’ field. But if you want your website visitors to provide their names when subscribing as well, you can add a ‘Name’ field to your Subscribe widget.
Step 1
Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard and click the Edit button on the necessary Subscribe widget. If you want to create a new Subscribe widget click the Create widget button.
Step 2
Switch to the Content tab and choose the option Name and email address in the Input fields drop-down menu.
Step 3
Check the preview window on the right. You will see that your widget now has two fields - one for emails and one for names.
When you are done editing the widget click OK to save the changes.
If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.