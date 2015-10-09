How to collect names with a Subscribe widget

Summary Click Edit on the Subscribe widget Switch to the Content tab Choose Name and email address in the Input fields drop-down menu Click OK to save the changes



By default, your opt-in form only contains one ‘Email’ field. But if you want your website visitors to provide their names when subscribing as well, you can add a ‘Name’ field to your Subscribe widget.

Step 1

Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard and click the Edit button on the necessary Subscribe widget. If you want to create a new Subscribe widget click the Create widget button.

Step 2

Switch to the Content tab and choose the option Name and email address in the Input fields drop-down menu.

Step 3

Check the preview window on the right. You will see that your widget now has two fields - one for emails and one for names.

When you are done editing the widget click OK to save the changes.

