How to download the list of subscribers

You can download the list of email addresses collected with your Subscribe widget right from the dashboard at any time.

Open your dashboard, find the necessary Subscribe widget in the list and click the Download subscribers button.

The list of subscribers will be downloaded as an .xlsx spreadsheet. This spreadsheet will contain the following information on each of your subscribers: date, email, page, country, state/region, city, device, OS and browser.

