How to enable opt-in confirmation email (MailChimp only)

Summary Click Edit on the Subscribe widget Switch to Integrations Check the Opt-in confirmation email checkbox Click OK to save the changes



If you have chosen to integrate your GetSiteControl widgets with MailChimp you can also enable the MailChimp double opt-in process. All your new subscribers will be emailed a link to confirm their subscription. If they don’t click on this link they will not be added to your MailChimp list.

Step 1

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard, find the necessary Subscribe widget in the list and click the Edit button.

Step 2

Switch to the Integrations tab. If you have selected MailChimp in the Third party integrations section you will see the option Opt-in confirmation email under the drop-down menu you used to select the mailing list. Check this option and click OK to save the changes.

That’s it. Now MailChimp will send an opt-in confirmation email to everyone who submits their address via your GetSiteControl Subscribe widget. They will only be added to the mailing list after they have clicked the link to confirm their subscription. If they skip this step, they won’t be added to your MailChimp list.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.