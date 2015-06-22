How to create a poll

Summary Click Create widget → choose Survey from the list On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for the widget On the Content tab edit the default question or add a new one (+Add question) Click OK → activate the widget



A poll is a type of survey that is small, simple and quick and usually consists of a single multiple choice question. You can choose to allow respondents to select only one answer or multiple answers. Here’s how you can create a poll and publish it on your website.

Step 1

Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard, click the Create widget button and choose Survey from the drop-down list to create a new Survey widget.

Step 2

On the Appearance tab choose where on the page you want to place your widget (Position) and what color the widget will be.

Step 3

Now switch to the Content tab and choose the necessary type of question. If you want to allow respondents to choose only one answer don’t change anything, the default question type is what you need. However, if you want respondents to be able to choose several answers delete the default question, click the Add question button and choose Checkboxes from the list of available question types.

Step 4

Type the question you want to ask into the Question field. You can also change the Title of your poll.

Step 5

Now enter the answer choices you want respondents to choose from. By default there are three choices, but you can add more by clicking Add answer.

Step 6

Your poll is ready. Click OK to save the changes and don’t forget to activate your widget to publish it on your website.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.