How to download survey responses

You can download the data collected with your Survey widget at any time.

Log in to your GetSiteControl account, find the necessary Survey widget in the list and click on the Download responses button.

The data will be downloaded as an XLSX spreadsheet. The file will include responses given by each survey participant, as well as the date, the page the survey was taken on, OS, browser, device, IP and location of each respondent.

