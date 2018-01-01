Exit popups
Lower your site’s bounce rate and increase time on-site by showing a custom message to the visitors leaving your website.
Seven must-have Jimdo widgets in one time-saving plugin: lead generation forms, contact forms, online surveys and polls, live chats, promotional popups and floating bars, Follow and Share social media buttons.
Very easy to install, customize and manage.
You don't need any programming knowledge to install GetSiteControl on a Jimdo site, it's a simple copy and paste. And you will only need to do it once! If you haven't installed a third-party script on a Jimdo site before, don't worry, we offer step-by-step instructions to walk you through the setup steps. After you have added the code to your Jimdo site, you will be able to create unlimited widgets, edit them, turn them on and off with a click of a button right from your GetSiteControl dashboard.
Add a custom email opt-in form to your Jimdo site with the Subscribe widget. Adjust your form's colors to match your website design and add custom images. Add custom 'thank you' pages and email autoresponders. Create exit-intent lead forms, floating email signup bars or buttons, scroll-triggered or timed popups. Integrations with all popular email marketing apps are included: MailChimp, ActiveCampaign, VerticalResponse, Benchmark Email, SendGrid, Campaign Monitor, MailerLite, FreshMail and more!
Add online surveys and polls to your Jimdo site with the Survey widget. Create short polls or more complex online surveys with multiple question types (text fields, drop-down lists, radio buttons, checkboxes, emails fields, star ratings), conditional logic, custom welcome pages and 'thank you' messages, email autoresponders. Use reliable survey data to better understand what your customers want and how you can improve your website and services.
Create online contact forms for your Jimdo website with the Contact widget. Quickly create any form you need using our easy-to-use drag-n-drop form builder: feedback forms, customer support forms, order forms, job application forms, feedback forms and more. Configure email autoresponders and custom 'thank you' pages. Receive instant email notifications about new incoming messages and reply directly from your email inbox. Make it easy for your website visitors to contact you!
If you want to be able to chat with your website visitors in real time, add a Chat widget to your Jimdo site. Provide great customer support and increase your customers' trust by quickly answering their questions and addressing their concerns. Thanks to the built-in Slack integration, you can chat from any device: desktop, tablet or smartphone.
If you have a sale or special offer to promote, an update to announce or news to share, use the Promo widget to create promotional popups or floating bars to attract your visitors' attention and increase engagement. Add custom images, A/B test different designs, use targeting settings to display widgets to specific groups of visitors based on location, language, OS, browser, device type, traffic source or IP. Choose when to display the promotion: at once, on exit, based on scroll or delay, on certain days of the week or even hours of the day.
Promote your social media profiles by adding a Follow widget to your Jimdo site. Use classic floating buttons, top or bottom bars or even social media popups to invite your website visitors to follow you on social media.
Adjust the widget's appearance to match your website design.
Use the Share widget to provide an easy way for your website visitors to share your content on social media.
Get more likes, tweets, shares, and eventually more website traffic. You can choose to add classic floating Share buttons, social media floating bars or even Share popups. Choose which pages the Share widget appears on and when it appears: instantly, on exit, based on scroll or delay. Easily customize the widget's appearance to match your website.
Target visitors by country, device, browser, OS, traffic source, IP or UTM parameters, target new or returning visitors. Show widgets on selected pages only.
Have full control over your widget's behavior, choose to start and stop widgets based on scrolling, after a set amount of time, on a certain date or day of the week.
Add custom images to create unique professionally-looking website widgets. Choose an image from our extensive gallery or upload your own.
Bars, popups, buttons or panels - you choose how your widgets will look like. Add custom images, choose colors, fonts and animations.
Create custom messages that will be automatically sent to those who have subscribed to your newsletter, completed a survey or used your contact form.
Responsive widgets adapt to the screen size of mobile devices and feature big touch-friendly calls-to-action and clear design for a great mobile user experience.
Create several versions of the same widget and let your website visitors determine the winner to find out what colors, layout, texts and call-to-actions work best.
See how your widgets perform with real-time statistics, easy-to-read graphs, downloadable reports and a clickmap showing where your visitors come from.