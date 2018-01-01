Easy installation

You don't need any programming knowledge to install GetSiteControl on a Jimdo site, it's a simple copy and paste. And you will only need to do it once! If you haven't installed a third-party script on a Jimdo site before, don't worry, we offer step-by-step instructions to walk you through the setup steps. After you have added the code to your Jimdo site, you will be able to create unlimited widgets, edit them, turn them on and off with a click of a button right from your GetSiteControl dashboard.