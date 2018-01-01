Exit popups
Lower your site’s bounce rate and increase time on-site by showing a custom message to the visitors leaving your website.
Seven Joomla extensions in one time-saving widget plugin. All must-have add-ons for website visitor engagement: lead generation forms, online surveys, contact forms, live chats, promotional popups, Follow and Share social media buttons.Sign up for a free account
Installing GetSiteControl widgets on a Joomla website is as easy as copying and pasting some text. You copy a code snippet and paste it into the code of your Joomla website once. After that, no more coding will ever be needed! You will be able to create and edit unlimited widgets, switch them on and off with a click of a button right from your GetSiteControl dashboard.
Collect email addresses on your Joomla website with our customizable Subscribe widget. Add custom images, choose from different positions and colors, specfy when exactly the opt-in form appears: on exit, based on scroll or schedule, after a delay.
Create multiple forms and send collected email leads directly to your email marketing app (MailChimp, Campaign Monitor, SendinBlue, Benchmark Email, VerticalResponse, Mad Mimi, Constant Contact, GetResponse and more!)
Create online surveys and polls for your Joomla site with the Survey widget. Create simple linear surveys or add conditional branching and skip logic. Choose from multiple field types: text fields, email fields, drop-down lists, radio buttons, checkboxes and star ratings. Create custom email autoresponders, welcome pages and 'thank you' pages.
Add online contact forms to your Joomla website with the customizable Contact widget. Make it easy for your website visitors to contact you with questions or problems to improve customer satisfaction. Create technical support forms, user feedback forms, callback forms, order forms, job application forms or any other custom contact form your website needs.
Receive instant email notifications about new form submissions and reply directly from your inbox.
Add a live chat widget to your Joomla site to be able to chat with your website visitors in real time. Thanks to the built-in Slack integration, you can chat anytime, anywhere and on any device: desktop, tablet or smartphone. Answer questions from customers and prospects instantly to increase trust for your company and win more customers.
If you have a sale to promote, an update to announce or exciting news to share, use the Promo widget to add promotional popups or floating bars to your Joomla site.
Follow.
Share.
Increase website conversions, visitor engagement, email signups, likes and shares.
Target visitors by country, device, browser, OS, traffic source, IP or UTM parameters, target new or returning visitors. Show widgets on selected pages only.
Have full control over your widget's behavior, choose to start and stop widgets based on scrolling, after a set amount of time, on a certain date or day of the week.
Add custom images to create unique professionally-looking website widgets. Choose an image from our extensive gallery or upload your own.
Bars, popups, buttons or panels - you choose how your widgets will look like. Add custom images, choose colors, fonts and animations.
Create custom messages that will be automatically sent to those who have subscribed to your newsletter, completed a survey or used your contact form.
Responsive widgets adapt to the screen size of mobile devices and feature big touch-friendly calls-to-action and clear design for a great mobile user experience.
Create several versions of the same widget and let your website visitors determine the winner to find out what colors, layout, texts and call-to-actions work best.
See how your widgets perform with real-time statistics, easy-to-read graphs, downloadable reports and a clickmap showing where your visitors come from.