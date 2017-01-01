Promo widget

Promote, notify and convert site visitors with beautiful popups and floating bars

Get started Preview widget

Choose widget position for preview

Attention-grabbing alerts

Show notifications that can’t be missed and let your visitors know about new product launches, features and updates.

Higher conversion

Add a clear call-to-action to drive traffic to specific pages of your website and increase sign-ups, downloads or purchases.

Easy one-time installation

Add a code snippet to your website once and then create and edit widgets from your dashboard without any changes to the code.

Wordpress

Are you a WordPress user? We have a plugin for you!

Download plugin

Use cases

Announce sales and discounts

Announce sales and discounts

Easily add notifications about the latest discounts and sales to your website to draw your visitors’ attention to them and increase conversions.

Promo widget features

Smart triggers

Have full control over your widget's behavior, choose to start and stop widgets based on scrolling, after a set amount of time, on a certain date or day of the week.

Exit popups

Lower your site’s bounce rate and increase time on-site by showing a custom message to the visitors leaving your website.

A/B testing

Create several versions of the same widget and let your website visitors determine the winner to find out what colors, layout, texts and call-to-actions work best.

Targeting

Target visitors by country, device, browser, OS, traffic source, IP or UTM parameters, target new or returning visitors. Show widgets on selected pages only.

Customization

Bars, popups, buttons or panels - you choose how your widgets will look like. Add custom images, choose colors, fonts and animations.

Mobile responsive

Offer your website visitors better mobile user experience with widgets that are responsive and mobile-ready.