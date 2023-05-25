Your feedback provides valuable insights about the app and helps other store owners make informed decisions.
Share your experience
Reporting missing features, or other issues you've encountered helps us make improvements that benefit all users.
When you share your experience, it inspires us. There’s no better reward than hearing about your accomplishments.
You're in good company!
Vashi Integrated Solutions
Getsitecontrol offers an extensive range of features and customization options that truly provide a 360-degree solution for any requirement you may have regarding popups.
Paradise Clothing Co
Great App, Customer Service is Spot On and Very Helpful. Well worth the price, I would definitely recommend this app.
Kim
I have no CSS experience and the team are so totally awesome and responsive when I need help! They even step in and help to make my pop designs look amazing!
Raw Pumpkin
Great app. A must-have for your ecommerce store. Using this app I got more insights about my audience and my store as well.
Australian Silo Art
This app is fantastic. It helps us get feedback from our customers (those that buy ad also those that choose not to) without being too intrusive.
Japandi Supply House
We used this app to increase email subscriptions. Immediately — the first day — we saw a major increase and it has not stopped.
Brighter Shaving
I've used this for mail capture, upsell, and cross-sell and seen an instant impact. Incredibly easy to use and the helpdesk is the most efficient and well-informed I've encountered with any Shopify apps.
Jordan Hollander
Getsitecontrol makes beautiful widgets that perform well and have really great analytics built into the platform. The service is A+ and is the main reason we wouldn't consider switching or exploring other tools.
Jens Hansen
Have tried a few different popup solutions so far and these guys are keepers! Amazing bang for the buck, pay monthly instead of annually and their support is crazy responsive…
Roald
Great product, great service. It's really easy to set up, I got my widgets up and running in just a few minutes.
Daniel Rezende
Getsitecontrol rocks! They are the best in the business. Been using them for over a year and have not looked back.
Adrian McDonnell
For someone who is not very tech-savvy, I now have a widget I am proud of on my website!