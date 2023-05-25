Share your experience

Vashi Integrated Solutions

Getsitecontrol offers an extensive range of features and customization options that truly provide a 360-degree solution for any requirement you may have regarding popups.

May 25, 2023

Paradise Clothing Co

Great App, Customer Service is Spot On and Very Helpful. Well worth the price, I would definitely recommend this app.

April 12, 2023

Kim

I have no CSS experience and the team are so totally awesome and responsive when I need help! They even step in and help to make my pop designs look amazing!

Feb 14, 2023

Raw Pumpkin

Great app. A must-have for your ecommerce store. Using this app I got more insights about my audience and my store as well.

Sep 27, 2022

Australian Silo Art

This app is fantastic. It helps us get feedback from our customers (those that buy ad also those that choose not to) without being too intrusive.

Sep 6, 2022

Japandi Supply House

We used this app to increase email subscriptions. Immediately — the first day — we saw a major increase and it has not stopped.

July 22, 2022

Brighter Shaving

I've used this for mail capture, upsell, and cross-sell and seen an instant impact. Incredibly easy to use and the helpdesk is the most efficient and well-informed I've encountered with any Shopify apps.

Nov 19, 2021

Jordan Hollander

Getsitecontrol makes beautiful widgets that perform well and have really great analytics built into the platform. The service is A+ and is the main reason we wouldn't consider switching or exploring other tools.

Nov 10, 2021

Jens Hansen

Have tried a few different popup solutions so far and these guys are keepers! Amazing bang for the buck, pay monthly instead of annually and their support is crazy responsive…

Sep 20, 2021

Roald

Great product, great service. It's really easy to set up, I got my widgets up and running in just a few minutes.

Jun 24, 2021

Daniel Rezende

Getsitecontrol rocks! They are the best in the business. Been using them for over a year and have not looked back.

May 26, 2021

Adrian McDonnell

For someone who is not very tech-savvy, I now have a widget I am proud of on my website!