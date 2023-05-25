Share your experience

Getsitecontrol Inspire other merchants
Inspire other merchants

Your feedback provides valuable insights about the app and helps other store owners make informed decisions.

Getsitecontrol Help improve the app
Help improve the app

Reporting missing features, or other issues you've encountered helps us make improvements that benefit all users.

Getsitecontrol Make our day
Make our day

When you share your experience, it inspires us. There’s no better reward than hearing about your accomplishments.

Write a review
Shopify user reviews
Trustpilot user eviews
Capterra user revews
G2 user reviews

You're in good company!

Vashi Integrated Solutions

Getsitecontrol offers an extensive range of features and customization options that truly provide a 360-degree solution for any requirement you may have regarding popups.

yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star

Paradise Clothing Co

Great App, Customer Service is Spot On and Very Helpful. Well worth the price, I would definitely recommend this app.

yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star

Kim

I have no CSS experience and the team are so totally awesome and responsive when I need help! They even step in and help to make my pop designs look amazing!

yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star

Raw Pumpkin

Great app. A must-have for your ecommerce store. Using this app I got more insights about my audience and my store as well.

yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star

Australian Silo Art

This app is fantastic. It helps us get feedback from our customers (those that buy ad also those that choose not to) without being too intrusive.

yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star

Japandi Supply House

We used this app to increase email subscriptions. Immediately — the first day — we saw a major increase and it has not stopped.

yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star

Brighter Shaving

I've used this for mail capture, upsell, and cross-sell and seen an instant impact. Incredibly easy to use and the helpdesk is the most efficient and well-informed I've encountered with any Shopify apps.

yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star

Jordan Hollander

Getsitecontrol makes beautiful widgets that perform well and have really great analytics built into the platform. The service is A+ and is the main reason we wouldn't consider switching or exploring other tools.

yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star

Jens Hansen

Have tried a few different popup solutions so far and these guys are keepers! Amazing bang for the buck, pay monthly instead of annually and their support is crazy responsive…

yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star

Roald

Great product, great service. It's really easy to set up, I got my widgets up and running in just a few minutes.

yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star

Daniel Rezende

Getsitecontrol rocks! They are the best in the business. Been using them for over a year and have not looked back.

yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star

Adrian McDonnell

For someone who is not very tech-savvy, I now have a widget I am proud of on my website!

yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star yellow-star
Write a review