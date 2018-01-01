Exit popups
Seven must-have eCommerce plugins for your online store: lead generation forms, contact forms, online surveys,
live chats, promotional popups and floating bars, Follow and Share social media icons.
Easy to install on any Shopify store. Easy to create, customize and manage.
GetSiteControl can be easily installed on any Shopify store. All you need to do is add a code snippet to the code of your Shopify site. If you haven't installed a third-party script on Shopify before, we offer step-by-step instructions to walk you through.
Once the snippet is installed, no more coding will ever be needed! You can create and edit widgets right from your dashboard.
Grow your email list with high-converting mobile-friendly opt-in forms. The Subscribe widget is a customizable list building tool for Shopify merchants, packed full of features for maximum email list growth: opt-in popups, floating signup bars, custom images, exit-intent popups, scroll-triggered forms, custom "thank you" pages, automatic email autoresponders, option to collect consent, geotargeting and more! Integrations with all popular email marketing apps are included: MailChimp, ActiveCampaign, Benchmark Email, Campaign Monitor, Drip, FreshMail, GetResponse, MailerLite, SendinBlue, VerticalResponse, Mad Mimi.
Custom online surveys are a great way to learn more about your shoppers. Use the Survey widget to learn about your customers' preferences, concerns and suggestions, and use this data to drive more sales and reduce returns. Customize your survey widgets with multiple input options: text fields, dropdowns, checkboxes, email addresses and star ratings. Create exit surveys, send custom confirmation emails upon completion, display customizable "thank you" messages, apply conditions/skip logic,
receive automatic email notifications and easily export survey data.
Build unlimited custom contact forms for your Shopify store with our Contact widget. Collect whatever information you need with optional or required fields, text fields, dropdowns, checkboxes, radio buttons, email fields and star ratings.
Configure automatic email autoresponders, display custom "thank you" messages, receive email notifications about new form submissions and reply directly from your inbox. Whatever form your online store needs, you can easily build it with GetSiteControl: wholesale forms, return forms, feedback forms, technical support forms, callback forms or job application forms.
Increase sales and improve customer support with a mobile-friendly live chat widget. Provide your customers with an easy way to reach you whenever they have questions or concerns. Chat with your online store visitors in real time from desktop, smartphone or tablet. Manage multiple websites and agents from a single dashboard.
Use the Promo widget to display promotional popups and floating bars on the pages of your Shopify store. Show popups at once, after a certain time, based on page scroll or on exit (perfect for reducing cart abandonment!). Create targeted offers based on customers' location, device, OS, UTM tags, source, IP or language. Add custom images, create animated popups and easily A/B test different widget variations. Create scheduled promotions and choose specific store pages to display widgets on.
Easily add social media icon buttons to your Shopify store. Responsive, mobile-friendly Follow and Share tools will help you get more shares and grow your social media following. Choose what social networks you want to include and where you want the icons to be displayed. You can create classic buttons, Follow and Share popups or even social floating bars.
Target visitors by country, device, browser, OS, traffic source, IP or UTM parameters, target new or returning visitors. Show widgets on selected pages only.
Have full control over your widget's behavior, choose to start and stop widgets based on scrolling, after a set amount of time, on a certain date or day of the week.
Add custom images to create unique professionally-looking website widgets. Choose an image from our extensive gallery or upload your own.
Bars, popups, buttons or panels - you choose how your widgets will look like. Add custom images, choose colors, fonts and animations.
Create custom messages that will be automatically sent to those who have subscribed to your newsletter, completed a survey or used your contact form.
Responsive widgets adapt to the screen size of mobile devices and feature big touch-friendly calls-to-action and clear design for a great mobile user experience.
Create several versions of the same widget and let your website visitors determine the winner to find out what colors, layout, texts and call-to-actions work best.
See how your widgets perform with real-time statistics, easy-to-read graphs, downloadable reports and a clickmap showing where your visitors come from.