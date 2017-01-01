Subscribe widget

Сustomizable lead forms that will help you get more email subscribers

Get started Preview widget

Choose widget position for preview

More newsletter subscribers

Build an email list and stay in touch with your customers and prospects.

Lead generation

Collect more leads through your website with a prominent email sign-up form and a clear call-to-action.

Easy one-time installation

Add a code snippet to your website once and then create and edit widgets from your dashboard without any changes to the code.

Wordpress

Are you a WordPress user? We have a plugin for you!

Download plugin

Use cases

Create an exit intent opt-in popup

Create an exit intent opt-in popup

Create an opt-in form that will invite your website visitors to subscribe when they are about to leave. GetSiteControl will display the widget just before they close the site.

Subscribe widget features

Integrations

Integrate your opt-in form with MailChimp, AWeber, Constant Contact, Campaign Monitor, ActiveCampaign, Mad Mimi, GetResponse, MailerLite, iContact, ConvertKit, VerticalResponse, Mailjet, Drip or EasySendy.

Smart triggers

Have full control over your widget's behavior, choose to start and stop widgets based on scrolling, after a set amount of time, on a certain date or day of the week.

Targeting

Target visitors by country, device, browser, OS, traffic source, IP or UTM parameters, target new or returning visitors. Show widgets on selected pages only.

Autoresponder

Create a custom message that will be automatically emailed to your new subscribers to welcome them, offer a bonus or suggest further actions.

Exit popups

Lower your site’s bounce rate and increase time on-site by showing a custom message to the visitors leaving your website.

Customization

Bars, popups, buttons or panels - you choose how your widgets will look like. Add custom images, choose colors, fonts and animations.

Thank You page

Add a custom message that will be shown to your new subscribers - offer them a bonus, thank them for subscribing or add a link to another web page.

Google analytics

Easily integrate GetSiteControl events with Google Analytics or download reports on widget performance from the dashboard.

Mobile responsive

Offer your website visitors better mobile user experience with widgets that are responsive and mobile-ready.