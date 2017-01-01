Survey widget

Informed decisions
Use reliable survey data to better understand your customers’ needs and make informed business decisions.
Conduct surveys and polls on your website to get instant feedback
Sign up for the full-featured Free plan that will stay free forever.
No commitment. No credit card required.
Use reliable survey data to better understand your customers’ needs and make informed business decisions.
Provide your visitors with an easy way to give feedback on products and services to increase customer trust for your company.
Add a code snippet to your website once and then create and edit widgets from your dashboard without any changes to the code.
Are you a WordPress user? We have a plugin for you!Download plugin
Ask visitors to tell you why they are leaving your site to understand what they lack, make changes and lower your site’s bounce rate.
Direct respondents through different paths in a survey, send them to a certain question or to the end of the survey based on the answer they select.
Target visitors by country, device, browser, OS, traffic source, IP or UTM parameters, target new or returning visitors. Show widgets on selected pages only.
Have full control over your widget's behavior, choose to start and stop widgets based on scrolling, after a set amount of time, on a certain date or day of the week.
Automatically send collected emails to MailChimp, AWeber, Constant Contact, Campaign Monitor, ActiveCampaign, Mad Mimi, GetResponse, MailerLite, iContact, ConvertKit, VerticalResponse, Mailjet, Drip or EasySendy.
Bars, popups, buttons or panels - you choose how your survey will look like. Choose different question types, colors, fonts and animations.
Add a custom message at the end of your survey. Thank respondents for their time, offer a bonus to keep them engaged or add a link to another page.
Easily integrate GetSiteControl events with Google Analytics or download reports on widget performance from the dashboard.
Offer your website visitors better mobile user experience with widgets that are responsive and mobile-ready.