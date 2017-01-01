Survey widget

Conduct surveys and polls on your website to get instant feedback

Informed decisions

Use reliable survey data to better understand your customers’ needs and make informed business decisions.

Better customer service

Provide your visitors with an easy way to give feedback on products and services to increase customer trust for your company.

Easy one-time installation

Add a code snippet to your website once and then create and edit widgets from your dashboard without any changes to the code.

Wordpress

Are you a WordPress user? We have a plugin for you!

Survey widget features

Exit surveys

Ask visitors to tell you why they are leaving your site to understand what they lack, make changes and lower your site’s bounce rate.

Skip logic and branching

Direct respondents through different paths in a survey, send them to a certain question or to the end of the survey based on the answer they select.

Targeting

Target visitors by country, device, browser, OS, traffic source, IP or UTM parameters, target new or returning visitors. Show widgets on selected pages only.

Smart triggers

Have full control over your widget's behavior, choose to start and stop widgets based on scrolling, after a set amount of time, on a certain date or day of the week.

Integrations

Automatically send collected emails to MailChimp, AWeber, Constant Contact, Campaign Monitor, ActiveCampaign, Mad Mimi, GetResponse, MailerLite, iContact, ConvertKit, VerticalResponse, Mailjet, Drip or EasySendy.

Customization

Bars, popups, buttons or panels - you choose how your survey will look like. Choose different question types, colors, fonts and animations.

Thank You page

Add a custom message at the end of your survey. Thank respondents for their time, offer a bonus to keep them engaged or add a link to another page.

Google Analytics

Easily integrate GetSiteControl events with Google Analytics or download reports on widget performance from the dashboard.

Mobile responsive

Offer your website visitors better mobile user experience with widgets that are responsive and mobile-ready.