Deep customization The contact widget appearance and its on-page behavior can be thoroughly customized. Select a color theme to match your website style, adjust fonts and animation, customize fields, use various triggers and targeting settings.

Webpage positions There are 9 strategic positions on a webpage where you can place a WordPress contact form. Decide whether it should be a floating side button or a tab at the bottom of the page, a sticky bar, a slide-in, or a noticeable modal popup.

Mobile-friendly widget The unobtrusive mobile view feature allows for adjusting your contact widget to the size of smaller screens without hurting user experience. As a result, you get a responsive compact button that moves along with the page and opens a form when clicked on.

Autoresponder GetSiteControl autoresponder is a nifty way to send an instant message to those who fill out the contact form and leave their email address for response. Use it to provide the estimated response time or encourage further action on a website.

Success page Success page settings define what happens with the widget when someone fills out the form and clicks the “Send” button. You can automatically close the form, provide additional information, or redirect a visitor to another page

Easy-to-read statistics Stats are crucial to make data-driven marketing decisions. Seeing which contact form performs better and on which pages your website visitors ask questions the most may help you see content optimization opportunities.

Audience targeting Choose the parameters that define who will see your WordPress contact form. Customize messages based on the page, your audience’s language and location, and whether they are new or returning visitors on your website.

Behavior triggers Sometimes displaying a contact form instantly may not be the best strategy. Instead, you can set up on-page behavior triggers and show the widget after a visitor spends some time on a page, scrolls down, or decides to leave your website.