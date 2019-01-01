GetSiteControl's intuitive subscription form makes it easy to share our ebook and get more email subscribers at the same time. It's exactly what I needed for the AllTopStartups after trying a few I found some months back. It's professional, simple and effective.
Here is why you need a WordPress email subscription form
Working hard on your list building strategy?
Growing an audience is utterly important, and you don’t need us to tell you that. But how can you make sure your opt-in forms are displayed to the right crowd? We have several tools for that. Instead of randomly showing generic email popups, show them to the visitors who are clearly interested in what you offer. Choose among time-delayed and scroll based triggers, experiment with exit-intent, UTM targeting, and different webpage positions.
Increase product sales, signups, app downloads
A proper WordPress email subscription form can become your lead generation powerhouse. Offer lead magnets and discounts to encourage visitors to move through the sales funnel. Integrate GetSiteControl forms with your email marketing software and build multiple lists for various campaigns you’ll run in the future.
Prevent website and cart abandonment
High abandonment rates are annoying, but there is a way to reduce them. Use the exit-intent technology to take a chance on the visitors who were about to exit. Offer them a strong incentive in exchange for a sign-up. Include unique content, free shipping, or anything else you think may stop people from leaving your website. Not only will you collect their emails, but also convert some of them into customers.
Hassle-free plugin installation
Easy no-code installation
GetSiteControl is a cloud app working on any platform. To add it to your WordPress website, just go to the official repository and install the dedicated plugin. Then create an account if you haven’t done it yet or simply sign in. The plugin will do all the heavy lifting and connect the app with your website. You’ll be able to create your first WordPress email subscription form within minutes. Zero coding knowledge required.
See the features that come with your WordPress email subscription form
Exit-intent popups
The famous exit-intention technology will become your best friend if you use it right. Display clear CTAs and irresistible offers right before your visitors leave a webpage to convert them into subscribers, lower bounce rates, and possibly even increase sales.
Precise targeting settings
Opt-in forms adjusted to the pages they are displayed on bring higher conversions. Customize popups for selected pages, target new and returning visitors differently, and show widgets based on the visitors’ country, language, device, browser, OS, traffic source, IP or UTM parameters.
Smart display triggers
Your visitors are more likely to convert into subscribers if an email form is displayed after they get familiar with your content. Use time-delayed forms, scroll-depth based and exit-intention triggers or create a detailed schedule for any widget.
9 webpage positions
There are 9 webpage positions available for each WordPress email subscription form. You can use a modal popup, a right-side or a left-side slide-in, floating bars, tabs and buttons – depending on how attention-grabbing you want the widget to be.
Mobile friendliness
Your mobile audience is as important as those coming from desktop devices. Enable unobtrusive mobile view feature to automatically adapt widgets and maintain great user experience on smaller screens.
Email form customization
Your email subscription form can be easily customized to match a website design. Apply your website color theme, choose an image or a GIF from the gallery, upload your own creative, change text font, background and animation.
Autoresponder feature
Autoresponder is an easy way to send a subscription confirmation, deliver a lead magnet, or encourage further actions. You can quickly create a short message that will be delivered automatically to anyone who signs up to your newsletter.
Split testing
A/B tests are the ultimate way to optimize email sign up conversions. Display several versions of the same subscription form to random website visitors to see which variable affects the subscription rates the most: your CTA, creative or copy.
Detailed statistics
GetSiteControl reports help you make data-based decisions about your list building strategy. You’ll be able to see how efficient your WordPress subscriptions forms are, which page brings more conversions, and where your subscribers are located.