Exit-intent popups The famous exit-intention technology will become your best friend if you use it right. Display clear CTAs and irresistible offers right before your visitors leave a webpage to convert them into subscribers, lower bounce rates, and possibly even increase sales.

Precise targeting settings Opt-in forms adjusted to the pages they are displayed on bring higher conversions. Customize popups for selected pages, target new and returning visitors differently, and show widgets based on the visitors’ country, language, device, browser, OS, traffic source, IP or UTM parameters.

Smart display triggers Your visitors are more likely to convert into subscribers if an email form is displayed after they get familiar with your content. Use time-delayed forms, scroll-depth based and exit-intention triggers or create a detailed schedule for any widget.

9 webpage positions There are 9 webpage positions available for each WordPress email subscription form. You can use a modal popup, a right-side or a left-side slide-in, floating bars, tabs and buttons – depending on how attention-grabbing you want the widget to be.

Mobile friendliness Your mobile audience is as important as those coming from desktop devices. Enable unobtrusive mobile view feature to automatically adapt widgets and maintain great user experience on smaller screens.

Email form customization Your email subscription form can be easily customized to match a website design. Apply your website color theme, choose an image or a GIF from the gallery, upload your own creative, change text font, background and animation.

Autoresponder feature Autoresponder is an easy way to send a subscription confirmation, deliver a lead magnet, or encourage further actions. You can quickly create a short message that will be delivered automatically to anyone who signs up to your newsletter.

Split testing A/B tests are the ultimate way to optimize email sign up conversions. Display several versions of the same subscription form to random website visitors to see which variable affects the subscription rates the most: your CTA, creative or copy.