You’re on the right track

Thomas Oppong

GetSiteControl's intuitive subscription form makes it easy to share our ebook and get more email subscribers at the same time. It's exactly what I needed for the AllTopStartups after trying a few I found some months back. It's professional, simple and effective.

AllTopStartups Founder

Here is why you need a WordPress
email subscription form

Build an email list using WordPress signup forms

Working hard on your list building strategy?

Growing an audience is utterly important, and you don’t need us to tell you that. But how can you make sure your opt-in forms are displayed to the right crowd? We have several tools for that. Instead of randomly showing generic email popups, show them to the visitors who are clearly interested in what you offer. Choose among time-delayed and scroll based triggers, experiment with exit-intent, UTM targeting, and different webpage positions.

WordPress email opt-in forms are a lead generation tool

Increase product sales, signups, app downloads

A proper WordPress email subscription form can become your lead generation powerhouse. Offer lead magnets and discounts to encourage visitors to move through the sales funnel. Integrate GetSiteControl forms with your email marketing software and build multiple lists for various campaigns you’ll run in the future.

Exit-intent email subscription forms for WordPress

Prevent website and cart abandonment

High abandonment rates are annoying, but there is a way to reduce them. Use the exit-intent technology to take a chance on the visitors who were about to exit. Offer them a strong incentive in exchange for a sign-up. Include unique content, free shipping, or anything else you think may stop people from leaving your website. Not only will you collect their emails, but also convert some of them into customers.

Hassle-free plugin installation

No-code installation of a WordPress email subscription form plugin

Easy no-code installation

GetSiteControl is a cloud app working on any platform. To add it to your WordPress website, just go to the official repository and install the dedicated plugin. Then create an account if you haven’t done it yet or simply sign in. The plugin will do all the heavy lifting and connect the app with your website. You’ll be able to create your first WordPress email subscription form within minutes. Zero coding knowledge required.

Install the dedicated plugin

See the features that come with your
WordPress email subscription form

GetSiteControl Exit-intent popups Exit-intent popups

The famous exit-intention technology will become your best friend if you use it right. Display clear CTAs and irresistible offers right before your visitors leave a webpage to convert them into subscribers, lower bounce rates, and possibly even increase sales.

GetSiteControl Precise targeting settings Precise targeting settings

Opt-in forms adjusted to the pages they are displayed on bring higher conversions. Customize popups for selected pages, target new and returning visitors differently, and show widgets based on the visitors’ country, language, device, browser, OS, traffic source, IP or UTM parameters.

GetSiteControl Smart display triggers Smart display triggers

Your visitors are more likely to convert into subscribers if an email form is displayed after they get familiar with your content. Use time-delayed forms, scroll-depth based and exit-intention triggers or create a detailed schedule for any widget.

GetSiteControl 9 webpage positions 9 webpage positions

There are 9 webpage positions available for each WordPress email subscription form. You can use a modal popup, a right-side or a left-side slide-in, floating bars, tabs and buttons – depending on how attention-grabbing you want the widget to be.

GetSiteControl Mobile friendliness Mobile friendliness

Your mobile audience is as important as those coming from desktop devices. Enable unobtrusive mobile view feature to automatically adapt widgets and maintain great user experience on smaller screens.

GetSiteControl Email form customization Email form customization

Your email subscription form can be easily customized to match a website design. Apply your website color theme, choose an image or a GIF from the gallery, upload your own creative, change text font, background and animation.

GetSiteControl Autoresponder feature Autoresponder feature

Autoresponder is an easy way to send a subscription confirmation, deliver a lead magnet, or encourage further actions. You can quickly create a short message that will be delivered automatically to anyone who signs up to your newsletter.

GetSiteControl Split testing Split testing

A/B tests are the ultimate way to optimize email sign up conversions. Display several versions of the same subscription form to random website visitors to see which variable affects the subscription rates the most: your CTA, creative or copy.

GetSiteControl Detailed statistics Detailed statistics

GetSiteControl reports help you make data-based decisions about your list building strategy. You’ll be able to see how efficient your WordPress subscriptions forms are, which page brings more conversions, and where your subscribers are located.

Ready to double email
sign-ups?

